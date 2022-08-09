New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

By any objective standard, there’s no question that Joe Biden is well-publicized.

After months of muddled messaging and falling polls, the president has pushed through a raft of important legislation, including a climate change/healthcare/corporate tax measure that could reach final approval this week. Some bills passed with strong bipartisan support. And it’s only been a week since the president announced that an al Qaeda leader had been killed in a drone strike he ordered.

But all of this may have little bearing on Biden’s effort to rally his party behind him to seek a second term. The media narrative against him — that he’s too old, too slow, and that most Democrats want a younger candidate — may be too powerful to change, baked into the midterm cake.

It may be unfair to Biden, who now has a stronger slate of legislative accomplishments than any president in decades, but life is unfair. He will be 82 at the next inauguration, and many of his constituents — including Democratic lawmakers — seem ready to send him a gold watch and a hearty send-off.

Behind the Kansas abortion shocker: Why some red states don’t want a total ban

Imagine a football team that goes 2-7 before firing its coach and then wins its last 7 games to have a winning record. Does a strong finish erase the memory of its earlier horrors?

Remember that journalists worship polls. If Biden suddenly gets a healthy bump, the media will start tearing up about his comeback, allaying fears among fellow Democrats that he will drag down his party in 2022 and be a weak candidate two years later. But without that short-term pop, the conventional wisdom remains that inflation (even if Biden has lowered gas prices somewhat) will be a big win for the Republican Party in November.

And then there is the nature of the Climate Act itself, the ambiguously named Anti-Inflation Act. Even Bernie Sanders says it will have “minimal impact” on inflation.

The truth is that it will take some time for ordinary people to feel the effects of the $700-billion bill, and elections are won or lost in the short term.

The measure provides the largest investment in climate change by a single country, but global warming won’t abate for years, and clean-energy funding will also have to be provided and workers hired before anyone’s life is improved.

As the Washington Post notes, the $7,500 credits for electric car purchases will only happen if manufacturers displace Chinese batteries by 2024.

Allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices is a long-term goal, but it will take time. Reducing the $300 billion deficit is an important step, but for most Americans the deficit is an abstraction.

Biden Takes Out Al Qaeda Leader in 9/11 Attacks, Praises (Mostly) Media

The only people in the country getting immediate relief from Kirsten Sinema’s insistence on taking care of her donors are the hedge-fund bros who can get away with their huge tax breaks.

Subscribe to Howie’s Media Buzzmeter podcast, a round-up of the hottest stories of the day

Meanwhile, some liberal Democrats can barely hide their displeasure with Biden. With two veteran House members running against each other in the New York district, Jerry Nadler said it’s too early to talk about 2024, and Carolyn Maloney said she doesn’t think Biden is running (and later apologized, saying she would support him if he did. But he still doesn’t seem to do that). That is hardly a strong incumbent symbol.

Instead of trying to force him out of the race, Maureen Dowd used her New York Times column to appeal to Biden’s sense of history: “He can walk into a higher place knowing he has delivered on his promises for progress and restored decency. The White House.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Biden wasted months fighting for a left-wing fantasy bill whose absurd cost — $3.5 trillion — meant it wouldn’t even come close to passing a 50-50 Senate. And while Republicans have spent hours trashing a new bill that they can’t stop because of reconciliation — just as Democrats did with the Trump tax cut — it’s a far more moderate measure than spending less than a quarter of the original measure.

Perhaps this will give Biden a more solid platform to sell himself for another four years. But until now, there is a deep disconnect between Biden and his voters over whether the man who first ran for president in 1987 should make his last run.