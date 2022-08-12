Why Biden’s plan to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing in the US is so critical

Toggle caption Patrick Semansky/AP

If you take a look at all the high-tech gadgets around you, including the device you are currently using to read this article, you will find that they all require semiconductor chips to function.

And most of these chips are not made in the US

The Biden administration wants to change that, with the president signing the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act into law this week. It will allocate more than $50 billion to bring semiconductor chip production to the US and away from current manufacturing hubs in East Asia.

Saurabh Gupta is a senior Asia-Pacific policy specialist at the Institute for China-America Studies and has joined. All things considered To discuss what this means for our gadgets and what it might portend for the future of American tech manufacturing.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Interview Highlights

What if the US loses access to imported semiconductor chips from Asia?

Life would come to a standstill if we didn’t have chips, which are like oil – the resource that runs our electronics and effectively runs our lives in so many ways. A car has hundreds of chips. And we are not talking about the most sophisticated cars. We are not talking about electric vehicles. We’re talking your average car.

We’re just talking television sets – something straightforward like that. Gamer kids won’t be entertained much if chips don’t come. What chips do is for many innovations, the next generation of innovation – referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

On whether the CHIPS Act is enough to prevent that potential recession

That’s enough. There’s a lot of money, and a lot of it is frontloaded — literally $19 billion is frontloaded over the next 12 months to support chip production in the US but we don’t necessarily have all the chips or a large number of chips. US

We just need some chips that won’t hold the US back in a blackmail situation or threat if there’s a war in East Asia or other common supply chain snafus.

Whether the legislation effectively improves the US position and curbs China’s influence in chip manufacturing

It absolutely does [shore up the U.S.’s position], but that does not necessarily curb China’s influence. That forces China to be able to come up with more indigenous innovations to catch up with the US – and its East Asian peers – in terms of chip production.

East Asian producers have been conflicted about the CHIPS Act and some discipline imposed on them in order to increase capacity in China. But having said that, they value the United States. And so the way they’re trying to move forward is asking the U.S. federal government to allow China to continue manufacturing legacy chips — chips that aren’t cutting-edge —— while they’ll produce cutting-edge chips in-house. country and the US so that the technology that goes into sophisticated chips does not flow to China and in any way increases China’s manufacturing capacity.

