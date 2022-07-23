Why Biden is still mulling whether to roll back Trump’s China tariffs to fight inflation

President Biden is considering removing tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on Chinese goods.

Analysts say the removal of tariffs will not significantly reduce inflation in the US

Lifting the tariffs could raise tensions with Biden’s allies in organized labor.

Washington – US Mitch Spencer’s business expenses increased after the US imposed billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports. Four years ago.

Spencer’s company, Polaris Rare Earth Materials, Based in Carmel, Indiana, it manufactures engine parts with its business partner in a factory in China and sells primarily to the automotive industry in the United States.