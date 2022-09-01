type here...
Why Biden Is Reviving His ‘Soul of the Nation’ Argument for the Midterm Elections

By printveela editor

President Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on Thursday about the “battle for the nation’s soul,” a rallying cry he and Democrats will use in the run-up to November’s midterm elections.

President Biden has been vocal about threats to American democracy, describing some Republicans as “quasi-fascists.” On Thursday, he is scheduled to deliver a prime-time speech from Independence Park in Philadelphia about the “battle for the soul of the nation,” kicking off a two-month battle as Democrats seek to control the House and Senate. In mid-term elections.

His speech comes at a time when a majority of Americans believe that US democracy is in crisis, and more than 40% of people in a recent poll say civil war is likely within the next decade.

The White House says the nation’s core values ​​are at risk, with Biden planning to outline an attack on rights and freedoms — such as access to abortion and reproductive health services, which have been limited in many states since the Supreme Court struck down. Roe v. crazy Earlier this year.

Biden used to keep mentions of Trump to a minimum. not now

Biden used to keep mentions of Trump to a minimum. not now

Talking about the battle for the soul of the nation is not new for Biden. It was a major theme of his race against former President Donald Trump who launched his campaign.

“We are in a battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said after the video showed images of a 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. “I believe that four years of this president’s history will look back and he took it all in. A strange moment in time.”

After he won and was officially elected president, Biden confidently declared that “democracy won this battle for America’s soul.”

But then January 6 happened. On the day Congress was supposed to count Electoral College votes, violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the capital and temporarily halted proceedings.

Since then, the threat of political violence has not abated. In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. predicted that there would be “riots in the streets” if the former president was prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

Biden is returning to the “soul of the nation” theme again as Democrats strengthen their message ahead of the midterm elections.

“This is not hyperbole, now you need to vote to save democracy again,” Biden pleaded at a campaign rally for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland last week. “May we be a nation of unity, of hope, of optimism – not a nation of anger, violence, hatred and division.”

Republicans want to focus on inflation, but Trump makes that difficult

In every election, candidates say the stakes have never been higher. In midterms, where Congress remains in control, presidents typically try to avoid turning the race into a referendum on their performance in office and instead try to argue that the race is a choice between competing candidates and visions.

But Republican pollster Whit Ayers said this midterm election is unusual. “We’ve never had a former president who continued to deny that the current president was legitimately elected,” said Ayers, president of North Star Opinion Research. “This has never happened before in American history. And it makes the midterm environment different than ever before.”

As recently as this week, the former president was taking to social media to demand that he be reinstated immediately or that the 2020 election be decided by the American people at the polls again, which is not how the American electoral system works. Candidates who support Trump’s election lies have won primaries and will be on the ballot in November.

But Ayers said, for most voters, as a motivating issue, Democratic erosion is not as tangible as things like gas prices.

“Most voters are influenced by things that affect them personally and directly,” he said. Republicans want to keep the campaign focused on things like inflation, immigration and crime. But it’s a struggle because Trump is constantly in the news.

“One way to win an election is to tell the nation what to fear,” said Jennifer Mercica, a professor at Texas A&M University’s School of Communications and Journalism.

Fear can be a powerful motivator for electioneering

With this speech, Biden is trying to define the election as something bigger than inflation, said Merciaca, who specializes in presidential rhetoric.

“He’s providing this ultra-heroic frame,” Mercyca said, adding that Biden is making the case that “this is an existential crisis, this is a threat to the nation, this is our most important value,” she said.

Tuesday brought more evidence abortion rights could help Democrats in November

Live coverage: 2022 primaries

Tuesday brought more evidence abortion rights could help Democrats in November

And finding a frame, a theme that ties together seemingly disparate ideas and events, can be helpful when running a campaign. Take Democrat Pat Ryan. That he had just won a special election for a congressional seat in upstate New York was a sure thing.

He didn’t shy away from talking about abortion rights or, as he put it, “No pulling our punches, no triangulation, no voting tests.” He framed the Supreme Court’s recent abortion decision as part of a larger threat to radicalization.

“We stood up and actively said this campaign is about freedom, this campaign is about choice,” Ryan said. “These are unifying American values ​​that I think transcend even the partisan corners that everybody’s in right now.”

Ryan said that campaigning on threats to democracy inspired Democratic voters and even responded to independents.

“I mean it’s very sad and bleak that we’re there as a country, but it represents, I think, a collective set of rights being stripped away and anxiety and division,” Ryan said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

