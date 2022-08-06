Why Australian climate law matters

The first thing they noted was that the target itself provides the basis for stability and forced action; enshrining a 43 percent cut in law gives businesses and local governments the confidence to invest in reducing carbon emissions without worrying that competitors seeking to avoid such spending will later be rewarded by another government that does not consider these changes. necessary.

The second piece of legislation that I’ve heard a lot about is a mechanism for independent evaluation and improvement of this first step.

As noted by the Climate Council in his analysis legislation:

It returns authority to an independent panel of experts (Office of Climate Change) to track Australia’s progress towards the goals and help shape progress towards future goals, including what is expected under the 2035 Paris Agreement.

Under the new law, the Minister for Climate Change will be required to report annually to Parliament on Australia’s progress towards the country’s goals.

These two elements force Australia to continue the conversation, which is led by scientific experts. This is what good governance experts often call for in contentious political issues, and it helps counter what psychologists who study humanity’s response to risks of all kinds call the “one-action bias.”

Elke Weber, professor of psychology at Princeton University, whom I interviewed for my book (which was published in Australia and will be released next year in the United States), described the concept as a major impediment to sustainable action to address major issues such as climate change. Idea is that in response to uncertain, frightening situations, people tend to simplify their decision making and rely on one action without any further action—usually because the former has reduced their feelings of anxiety or vulnerability.