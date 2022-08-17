Why are there no blood donor clinics in Thunder Bay? Canadian Blood Service Appeals Frustrating Potential Donors

Some former blood donors in Thunder Bay say they are disappointed that the Canadian Blood Service is attracting donors but not offering a clinic in the northwestern Ontario city.

Kathleen Murphy and Jennifer Jones are among northern Ontarians who have responded to donor appeals on the non-profit service’s Facebook page by posting complaints in the comments section.

“It’s very frustrating,” Murphy told CBC News.

“It’s almost insulting because there’s a lot of pressure to give something that I can’t give. It’s a kind of guilt that there’s this desperate need, and we need you to give, but they don’t provide the opportunity for us to give.”

Canadian Blood Services stopped running mobile donor clinics in Thunder Bay in 2012 and also to close the plasma center in the city.

Murphy, who has been a regular plasma donor, said she was disappointed with the move.

“Healthy veins that are not used”

“We have a lot of socially responsible and community-oriented people who would be happy to donate blood,” she said.

“We have a lot of healthy veins that are not being used.”

Jones said she is frustrated that Canadian Blood Services is purchasing blood products from the United States that are made from US paid donors’ plasma when there are willing donors at home.

“I have donated more than 70 times,” she said. “And there were people in the clinic who donated blood 100, 150 times. It really upsets me that people donated blood every single day, and they completely destroyed it by closing the clinic.”

The chief supply chain officer and vice president of donor relations for the Canadian Blood Service said the lack of clinics in Thunder Bay is the result of “geographical restrictions.”

According to Rick Prinzen, the blood products most needed by hospitals currently require blood to be processed within 24 hours of collection.

The nearest processing center to Thunder Bay is a few hours away

The closest processing center to Thunder Bay is almost eight hours away in Winnipeg.

“If we had a four-hour collection event in Thunder Bay, the very first donor, the device would be in the collection center for at least four hours, and then you would have an eight-hour transport time … and then you have production processing time” Prince said.

“So when you put it all together, it gets very, very cramped—not impossible, I admit, but difficult.”

Asked why his agency won’t put in the effort if it’s as desperate for donors as his calls show, Prinzen said it’s community-focused, where it can reach the maximum number of “beds available per 1,000 population.”

“We look at the market and ask, ‘Can we harvest up to the expected target or available market potential?'” he said.

“Thunder Bay – I don’t mind being completely frank – was a bit of an issue in this regard in terms of its ability to meet what we thought was market potential.”

The cost of locating a blood processing center in the city would be prohibitive, Princesen said, although he acknowledged that a presence in Thunder Bay could help the agency build relationships with Indigenous peoples and further its goal of increasing the number of Indigenous stem cell donors. .

However, registration as a stem cell donor is possible online and by mail, Princen said, and is a way for people to contribute to what the agency calls “Canadian lifeline” without having to visit a clinic.