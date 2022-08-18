New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Trump economist Steve Moore explained on “Hannity” Wednesday why the anti-inflation law won’t reduce inflation.

Sen. Johnson labels Democrats’ anti-inflation law ‘Orwellian’: ‘It won’t reduce inflation’

Moore: This is inflation There is only one killer. It was destroyed when Jimmy Carter ran against Ronald Reagan and lost 45 states or something like that. So — but the important thing for people to understand is that the reason this bill is going to reduce inflation is false, because in the first place, Sean, the $3 trillion that the Democrats spent and borrowed last year was the cause of inflation. That’s what started the forest fire. And already this year when you include this bill, plus that $200 billion corporate welfare bill they passed a few weeks ago, that’s another trillion. So can you believe it? What, in 20 months Biden has spent and borrowed $4 trillion. That’s about as much as we spent fighting World War II, for goodness sake.

Click here to download the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: