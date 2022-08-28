New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kane Brown is making music history this weekend MTV VMAs stage.

As if that wasn’t enough, he made history as the first performer to insert a mixed reality element from the Toyota Stage into his show, promising the audience something completely new and different.

“It’s an iconic show, and I’m really honored that they asked me. I can’t give too much away, but I can say that they can expect something they’ve never seen before,” he said of his upcoming show.

Here are some things you should know about Brown.

Kane Brown Makes MTV VMA History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at Awards Show

Growing up

Brown was raised by a single mother after his father was incarcerated in 1996 when he was three years old. His mother often struggled to provide, resulting in the two of them moving residences several times and sometimes even taking temporary shelter in their car.

Music has always been a big part of his life, and after winning a talent show at his high school singing a cover of a Chris Young song in the eleventh grade, Brown began to pursue country music.

Brown’s classmate Lauren Alaina finished second in season 10 “American Idol” And entering the music industry, Brown decided to take his own talent as a singer and try to recreate Alina’s success.

Early growth

Unfortunately for Brown, his attempts to make it big in a singing competition are not as successful as his girlfriend Alina. He couldn’t get past the audition stage on “American Idol” and decided to drop out of “The X Factor” when the judges said they wanted him in a boy band rather than a solo act. .

He decided to gain popularity by posting covers of popular country music songs on Facebook. These covers quickly gained millions of views, with “Check Yes or No” by George Strait being one of the most popular.

After a teaser for one of his original songs garnered over 11 million views in two weeks, Brown released a six-song EP titled “Closer” in June 2015. The success of this EP caught the attention of Sony Music Records. Signed to RCA Nashville label in January 2016.

His first EP released under his new label, “Chapter 1”, peaked at number 9 on the US Billboard 200 and number three on the Top Country Albums chart.

Big break

His successful EP was followed by his highly successful self-titled debut album in December 2016. The album became the most successful debut album in country music since Sam Hunt released “Montevallo” in 2014.

The album peaked at number 10 on the US Billboard 200 and number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. His second single from the album, “What Ifs,” spent five weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who helped me tell my story to the world through this record, and to Dan Huff, Matt McVaney and the songwriters on the album,” Brown said in a press release at the time. “A No. 1 Country album A dream come true, made possible by the hard work of everyone involved.”

Almost a year later, a deluxe version of the album was released and included four previously unreleased songs. Both the album and its songs reached number one on the charts, making Brown the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five major country charts: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Song Sales, and Country Streaming Songs.

Continued success

Brown released his second album “Experiment” in 2018. The album became Brown’s first album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Over the next year, Brown collaborated with a number of artists, including Khaled, Becky G, Marshmello, and Camilla Cabello, making a name for herself in the mainstream pop music scene.

Since then, he has released another EP and started his own record label, through which he has been releasing singles.

personal life

In 2018, Brown married his wife, Katelyn Jay, in a ceremony in Nolensville, Tennessee.

The couple announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Kingsley, in October 2019 and their second child, another daughter named Cody, in December 2021.