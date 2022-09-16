New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Princess Anne is the only one Daughter of Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip. She is the second eldest child, behind King Charles III, and also has two younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

When she was born, she was given the title Princess at birth, and until 1987 she was given the title Princess Royal, which she still uses. The title is usually given to the eldest daughter of the emperor.

Although she tried to stay out of the spotlight, Princess Anne was always very involved with him royal family And continuing even after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“One of the reasons Princess Anne is so unknown is because she loved it,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told Fox News Digital. “She’s a hard-working member of the royal family but doesn’t like publicity. It’s her style, she always surprises us. The fact that she’s with the Queen’s body is important because it’s a symbol of how valuable she is to the royal family. She’s very supportive of King Charles. She’s not doing too much because she Couldn’t do more, she’s already doing so much for the family.”

What did Princess Anne say about the Queen?

After death Princess Anne’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, She released a statement full of love and thanks.

“It was my privilege to share the last 24 hours of my dear mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journey,” she said. “It has been humbling and uplifting to witness the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys. We all share special memories. I express my gratitude to everyone who shares our loss.”

Princess Anne was also mentioned Her brother, King Charles III In her statement.

“It may have reminded us of how important her presence and contribution is to our national identity. I am deeply grateful for the support and understanding given to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the additional responsibilities of the Monarch.”

“To my mother, the Queen, thank you,” she said to end her statement.

How old is Princess Anne?

Princess Anne was born on August 15, 1950. She is close in age to her older brother, King Charles III, who was born on November 14, 1948. She was born in Clarence House.

Was Princess Anne in the army?

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne appeared in her mother’s coffin procession dressed in military uniform. Although Princess Anne did not serve in the army, she held many military honors and titles.

Some of her titles include General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

Who was Princess Anne’s husband?

Princess Anne’s first husband was Captain Mark Phillips. The two began dating in the late 1960s and became engaged in 1973. On November 14, 1973, the two were married at Westminster Abbey.

The couple had two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall Before their divorce in 1989. Their divorce was finalized in 1992.

Princess Anne is now married to Sir Timothy Lawrence, but their relationship got off to a rocky start in the public eye after sources reported that Princess Anne and Lawrence exchanged romantic letters before their divorce, although the content has not been revealed. .

They became engaged in 1992 and married in Scotland in December of that year. Both are still together today.