US history has had its fair share of rebellious youths, but the original American wild child grew up in the White House.

Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the eldest daughter of 26th President Theodore Roosevelt, captivated the nation and remains so today.

Handsome, intelligent, vivacious and outspoken, Longworth was coined “Washington’s original wit” by presidential historian and Reagan biographer Craig Shirley.

“Nobody came close to Alice Roosevelt Longworth [in history],” Shirley said in a video interview with Fox News Digital.

Nicknamed “Princess Alice”, Longworth berated her father for wanting to be “the bride at every wedding, the baby at every baptism and the corpse at every funeral”.

“But she also liked the attention,” Shirley said.

Longworth made a name for herself for her shocking antics, including carrying a pet boa constrictor named Emily Spinach — often wearing it around her neck — and smoking on the roof of the White House.

At 17, she became a media sensation for racing her car up and down the streets of Washington, chewing gum, playing poker, wearing pants, sleeping until noon and partying all night with the Vanderbilts.

Her behavior shocked people, because these tendencies were not something presidential daughters – or women, period – simply did in the early 20th century.

“She broke the mold and broke it into a million pieces,” Shirley told Fox News Digital.

“Presidential families, and especially daughters, are supposed to be quiet and low-key and polite — and she’s not one of them.”

Shirley explained that Longworth first said “what’s on her mind” and even kept a pillow with a needlepoint message that read, “If you don’t have anything nice to say about anybody, come and sit here with me.”

“She had no filter and she didn’t care,” he said. “And she did it with wit and agility.”

When concerns about his careless daughter came to the attention of the president, Teddy Roosevelt famously admitted that he could not control Alice and run the country at the same time.

Although some of the people despised her antics, most of the country adored its simple first daughter.

According to Shirley, Longworth didn’t care either way.

“She’s in the newspapers all the time,” he said. “She’s a gossip.”

“She’s not only the original TMZ — she’s probably the inspiration for TMZ.”

Shirley noted that Longworth’s erratic demeanor was always tinged with class and elegance, including her ability to “cut a man off on sight”.

“She has no principles against insults against her opponent or some of her friends for that matter.”

‘already a handful’

Longworth was born on February 12, 1884 to Teddy Roosevelt’s first wife, Alice Hathaway Lee Roosevelt, who died two days after her daughter was born.

Roosevelt’s own mother died that same day.

Grief-stricken Roosevelt spent two years exploring the US mountain west as a cowboy, Shirley notes.

“That’s where he learned a lot about life and that helped prepare him to be president,” he said.

During this time, a young Alice lived with her aunt Anna Roosevelt until her father’s remarriage – in 1886 – with Edith Kermit Caro.

Longworth was introduced to the White House at the age of 17 in 1901, the year her father was elected Commander-in-Chief. During her father’s years as president (1901-1909), Longworth developed a reputation for antics and natural outspokenness.

But Shirley says the first daughter was born with rebellious tendencies.

“She’s already a handful,” he said. “[Roosevelt] Never complained about his other children, but he was honest and sincere about Alice – she was very little.”

Longworth’s behavior is pinned to the suffrage movement of the early 20th century, a response to the changing perception of American womanhood.

Wedding bells

Alice Roosevelt married House Speaker Nicholas Longworth, R-Ohio, on February 17, 1906, according to the Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University.

The wedding ceremony took place in the East Room of the White House.

The couple were married for 25 years until Nicholas Longworth’s death in 1931.

When asked if she wanted to be buried next to her husband in Ohio, Alice responded that it was “a fate worse than death,” according to Shirley.

Roosevelt Longworth had only one child in 1925 – Sen. A child was born to the alleged affair with William Bora, R-Idaho.

An illegitimate daughter, Paulina Langworth Sturm has none of her mother’s power of public speaking.

“She was actually kind and gentle and very, very polite,” Shirley said. “She’s not like her mother.”

Banned from the White House

Even after Teddy Roosevelt left the White House, according to accounts, Longworth continued to wreak havoc on Washington.

According to Shirley, Longworth was fired from Woodrow Wilson’s White House for “cracking” about the 28th president at his expense and for burying a voodoo doll of first lady Edith Wilson on the White House lawn.

She was also banned from the White House for smoking, which angered her; She also launched a one-woman lobbying campaign against Wilson’s League of Nations proposal.

“And she might have sunk it to defeat it by her own efforts,” said Shirley.

Longworth owns a five-story building on Massachusetts Avenue; Shirley said various lawmakers and politicians would visit her and try to court her.

She maintained a close relationship with Richard Nixon and was in the news at least until his second term as president.

“If she had been president, she would have been impeached or she would have been on Mount Rushmore,” Shirley commented.

The first daughter wrote the autobiography “Crowded Hours” in 1933, airing the dirty political laundry of her time.

Longworth lived to be 96 years old.

She died of emphysema in 1980.

She continued to smoke throughout her life.