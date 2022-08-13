New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The World Health Organization says it is holding an open forum to change the monkeypox name, with some critics concerned the name could be considered discriminatory and stigmatizing.

WHO said the decision came after meeting with the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which will help identify best practices to prevent new human diseases from causing “cultural, social, national, regional, occupational or any criminalization. Ethnic groups, and trade, travel, tourism or minimize adverse impact on animal welfare.”

In a statement on Friday, the UN health agency said it had renamed the two families, or clades, of the virus using Roman numerals instead of geographic regions to avoid stigma.

The version of the disease formerly known as the Congo Basin is now known as clade one or I, and the West African clade is known as clade two or II.

The new names for the clades will come into effect immediately, the WHO said, while the new names for the disease and the virus will be worked out. Anyone wishing to submit a name suggestion can do so, WHO said Their website.

The decision came after a group of scientists proposed an “urgent” name change in June, saying the current name was “discriminatory and stigmatizing.”

The new name, they proposed, “minimizes negative impacts on countries, geographies, economies and people, and takes into account the evolution and spread of the virus.”

Scientists have proposed a neutral name to account for the evolution of the virus.

“In the context of the current global outbreak, the continued reference and naming of this virus as African is not only inaccurate but also discriminatory and stigmatizing. The most obvious manifestation of this is the use of photos of African patients to portray pox. Wounds in mainstream media in the Global North,” they said. In a joint statement.

Although the virus was named in 1958 when a pox-like disease occurred twice in colonies where monkeys were kept for research, the Centers for Disease Control says the source of the monkey disease is unknown.

Before 2022, cases of monkeypox were almost always linked to countries where the disease is common or international travel by imported animals. The first human case occurred in 1970.

“What people need to be very clear about is that what we’re seeing is human-to-human transmission. It’s close contact transmission. So there should be concern about where it spreads in the human population and what humans can do to protect themselves. This and that transmission. They certainly shouldn’t attack any animals. ” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Tuesday.