Both COVID-19 antibody therapies are not recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have rendered them obsolete.

Both treatments — designed to work by binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 to neutralize the virus’ ability to infect cells — were some of the first drugs developed early in the pandemic.

The virus has evolved since then, and mounting evidence from lab tests suggests two treatments — sotrovimab as well as cacirivimab-imdevimab — have limited clinical activity against the latest iterations of the virus. As a result, they have also fallen out of favor with the US health regulator.

As part of a suite of recommendations published in the British Medical Journal, WHO experts said Thursday that they strongly advised against reversing earlier conditional recommendations approving the two treatments in patients with COVID-19.

GSK and partner Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab – which generated billions in sales and was one of the British drugmaker’s top sellers last year – was pulled from the US market by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April.

Penny Ward, visiting professor of pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London, said the WHO’s understanding comes a little late, as the United States began questioning the clinical effectiveness of sotrovimab against Omicron in February.

“Now that the WHO has issued this recommendation, it will be interesting to see how many other countries agree with it,” she said.

Regeneron and partner Roche’s antibody cocktail cacirivimab-imdevimab also generated billions in sales and was one of the US drugmaker’s top sellers last year.

In January, the FDA revised its stance on the treatment, citing its diminished potency against the Omicron variant and limiting its use to younger patients.

Both treatments are recommended for use by the European drugs regulator.

Another COVID treatment that emerged early in the pandemic was Gilead’s antiviral remdesivir. The WHO has expanded its conditional recommendation for the drug, advising that it can be used in patients with severe COVID as well as in severe COVID patients who are at risk of hospitalization.

There are some current COVID therapeutics that may be useful in the fight against the virus, and others in development that are expected to benefit patients as well.