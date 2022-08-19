New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with improved care has “revolutionized” the treatment of a disease once seen as a specific killer.

The drugs — Regeneron’s Inmazeb (REGN-EB3) and Ridgeback Bio’s Ebanga (mAb114) — use lab-made monoclonal antibodies that mimic natural antibodies to help fight infections.

“Advances in supportive care and therapeutics over the past decade have revolutionized the treatment of Ebola. The Ebola virus used to be thought of as a specific killer of disease. However, that is no longer the case,” said Robert Fowler, a professor at the university. Toronto, Canada and co-chair of WHO’s Guideline Development Group. Effective care and the use of these treatments now lead to the recovery of the “vast majority” of people from Ebola, he said, without giving specific data.

The new recommendations follow drug trials against hemorrhagic fever during the 2018-2020 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr Janet Díaz, lead of the Clinical Management Unit at the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, told journalists that drugs are currently available in Congo, but more work needs to be done to improve affordability.