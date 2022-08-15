Who is William Ruto, Kenya’s new president-elect?

SAMBUT, Kenya. William Ruto grew up on a plot of family land along a narrow dirt road in a quiet village in the Rift Valley, where he herded cows and helped cultivate fields for corn and cabbage.
But these days, Mr. Ruto, Vice President of Kenya for nearly a decade, wakes up in a huge mansion in a leafy suburb of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where he holds pre-flight meetings, as he did this morning. by helicopter parked next to the indoor pool.
On Monday, the head of the electoral commission announced Mr. Ruto, 55, as Kenya’s next president, but most commission members refused to sign the tally, citing a lack of transparency. Ruto’s campaign opponent, Raila Odinga, claimed the account had been “hacked”, meaning they would challenge the result in court.
Mr. Ruto’s campaign has been a repeated appeal to Kenyan “hustlers” – young wrestlers who find themselves underemployed or unemployed and eager to get better.
His political rise almost ended after bloody and contentious 2007 elections. The International Criminal Court charged him with crimes against humanity, accusing him of instigating the violence that killed more than 1,200 people and displaced 600,000. The charges included murder, harassment and forcing people to leave their homes.
But the case against him collapsed in 2016 as the government he served as vice president interfered with the collection of evidence and enthusiastic in what the court called “witness interference and political interference”.
Mr. Ruto was born in the village of Sambut, a green backwater village about 19 miles northwest of the city of Eldoret in Wasin Gishu County. He raised sheep and cows, hunted rabbits with friends, and went to school barefoot.
His parents, strict Protestants who were leaders of the local African Inner Church, shaped his faith by encouraging him to participate regularly in church activities and sing in the choir. As classmates, neighbors and friends said in interviews, Mr. Ruto showed his ambitions from the very beginning. According to them, he also stood up for them against hooligans from other villages.
“The group he was in always won class debates,” said Esther Cherobon, who was his classmate for four years. When a teacher threatened to flog students for not knowing the answer to a math problem, “William almost always saved us,” she said.
According to his friends, as a child, Mr. Ruto begged his parents to give him a small piece of their land to plant corn. He sold chickens to make money after his friends stopped doing so after high school graduation. During his presidential campaign, Mr. Ruto used this backstory, presenting himself as one of the “dealers” of Kenyans born into poverty.
In the late 1980s, Mr. Ruto left to study botany and zoology at the University of Nairobi. Friends said they began to notice his focus on politics.
In 1997, he challenged Reuben Chesira for a seat in Parliament from the Eldoret North constituency. Mr. Chesire was a legislator, an influential leader of the ruling party, and a political supporter of then President Daniel arap Moi.. But Mr. Ruto took a chance and rallied his friends to drive around the constituency on his behalf – and won.
For all of Mr. Ruto’s political successes, his home village remains underdeveloped more than a quarter of a century after he joined the government. Many there barely make ends meet by selling livestock or working as motorcycle taxi drivers.
While Mr. Ruto has made some donations to a school or church, according to the villagers, the roads in the area are mostly unpaved and many residents live in adobe houses without proper toilet facilities.
Mr. Ruto, in contrast, built a brick house with a lush garden on his family’s property and installed a solar panel on the roof.
Many of Mr. Ruto his classmates hope that his victory will bring change.
“He sold chickens and lived like us,” said close childhood friend and classmate Clement Kipkoeh Kosgey. “Maybe now he will bring change.”