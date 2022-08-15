Who is William Ruto, Kenya’s new president-elect?

“The group he was in always won class debates,” said Esther Cherobon, who was his classmate for four years. When a teacher threatened to flog students for not knowing the answer to a math problem, “William almost always saved us,” she said.

According to his friends, as a child, Mr. Ruto begged his parents to give him a small piece of their land to plant corn. He sold chickens to make money after his friends stopped doing so after high school graduation. During his presidential campaign, Mr. Ruto used this backstory, presenting himself as one of the “dealers” of Kenyans born into poverty.

In the late 1980s, Mr. Ruto left to study botany and zoology at the University of Nairobi. Friends said they began to notice his focus on politics.

In 1997, he challenged Reuben Chesira for a seat in Parliament from the Eldoret North constituency. Mr. Chesire was a legislator, an influential leader of the ruling party, and a political supporter of then President Daniel arap Moi.. But Mr. Ruto took a chance and rallied his friends to drive around the constituency on his behalf – and won.

For all of Mr. Ruto’s political successes, his home village remains underdeveloped more than a quarter of a century after he joined the government. Many there barely make ends meet by selling livestock or working as motorcycle taxi drivers.