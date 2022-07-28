Who is “Wagata Christie”? Let us explain.

A version of this article was first published in May.

LONDON — When tabloid characters publicly spit in a spicy detective, and when the mess is based on an Instagram petty drama that would feel right at home in the hallway of any high school, and when the confrontation reaches a courtroom that pokes and prods at every ticklish detail, it’s a recipe for a saga that many people have found absolutely delicious.

A UK libel case that pitted two footballers’ famous wives against each other hasn’t completely ousted Ukraine or government malfeasance from the pages, but the legal drama has offered a welcome respite to many who enjoy news dessert at the news dinner.

Both sides spent their days in court in May, and now the long-awaited verdict is finally due in London on Friday.