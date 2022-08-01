Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer known as the ‘Merchant of Death’ who is seeking a US prisoner swap?

(CNN) The fate of two American citizens detained in Russia It could hinge on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood movie.

That same day, Griner testified in a Russian court as part of her ongoing trial on drug charges following her February arrest at a Moscow airport. Whalen was arrested in 2018 on alleged espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison in a trial that US officials have called unfair.

Their families have pleaded with the White House to secure their release, if necessary through a prisoner exchange. Now, at the center of that bid is Bout, the man with an international arrest warrant and asset freeze for years.

The Russian businessman, who speaks six languages, was arrested in 2008 in a sting operation led by US drug enforcement agents. Thailand Known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by the acronym FARC. He was finally extradited to the US in 2010 after a lengthy court process.

“Victor Bout has been international arms trafficker enemy number one for years, arming some of the most violent conflicts around the world,” said US Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan. Sentencing in New York in 2012

“He was finally convicted in an American court for agreeing to supply stunning military-grade weapons to a terrorist organization committed to killing Americans.”

The case highlighted Bout’s role in supplying weapons to the FARC, a guerrilla group that ran a rebellion in Colombia until 2016. The US said the weapons were intended to kill US citizens.

But the history of arms trade bouts extends much further. He is accused of amassing a fleet of cargo planes to transport military-grade weapons to conflict zones around the world since the 1990s, fueling bloody conflicts from Liberia to Sierra Leone and Afghanistan. Allegations of smuggling activities in Liberia prompted US authorities to freeze his American assets in 2004 and block any transactions in the US.

Bout has repeatedly stated that he runs a legitimate business and acts only as a logistics provider. His age is believed to be in his fifties as his age is disputed due to different passports and documents.

“Its early days are a mystery,” said Douglas Farah, a senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center who co-authored a book on the bout. told CNN in 2010

Farah told Mother Jones magazine in 2007 that, according to his multiple passports, Butt was born in 1967 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the son of a bookkeeper and an auto mechanic. They said Bout graduated from the Military Institute of Foreign Languages, a well-known feeder school for Russian military intelligence.

“He was a Soviet official, probably a lieutenant, who saw only the opportunities presented by the collapse of the USSR and state sponsorship of three factors: an aircraft abandoned on the runway from Moscow to Kyiv, no longer able to fly due to lack of money for fuel or maintenance; A huge stockpile of surplus weapons that suddenly had little or no pay; and growing demand for those weapons from traditional Soviet clients and newly emerging armed groups from Africa to the Philippines, Farah told the magazine.

Bout said he served as a military officer in Mozambique. Farah told CNN that it was actually Angola, where Russia had a large military presence at the time. He was first identified in the early-to-mid 1990s when the United Nations began investigating him and the United States became involved.

Bout — who allegedly used the names “Viktor Anatolyevich Bout,” “Viktor Butt,” “Victor Butt,” “Viktor Bulakin” and “Vadim Markovich Aminov” — is believed to be the inspiration for the arms-dealer character. The 2005 film “Lord of War” starred Nicolas Cage.

In 2002, CNN’s Jill Dougherty met Bout in Moscow. She asks him about the allegations against him – did he sell weapons to the Taliban? Al Qaeda? He supplied rebels in Africa and was paid in blood diamonds? — and he denied every claim.

This is a false allegation and it is false, he said. “I’ve never touched diamonds in my life and I’m not a diamond and I don’t want that business.”

“I’m not afraid,” he told Dougherty. “I’ve never done anything in my life that I should be afraid of.”