Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan’s GOP nominee for governor

Tudor Dixon, the Muskegon County woman who won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, is a relative unknown in Michigan.

Dixon, who was endorsed Friday by former President Donald Trump, will try to raise her profile as she faces off against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.

Who is Tudor Dixon?

Dixon, 45, of Norton Shores, has worked in the steel industry and in the media, including appearances in horror movies between 2008 and 2012 and a stint as a conservative commentator on cable TV’s “Real America’s Voice.”

Born and raised in Illinois, Dixon earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Kentucky before moving to Michigan in 2002, after his father, Vaughan McRae, who died recently, bought and started the West Michigan Steel Foundry in Muskegon at a bankruptcy sale. To run it as Michigan Steel.

She says she worked for the foundry — starting in customer service and ending in sales, with time on the shop floor in between — until 2009, when she left to start a family with her husband, Aaron, who works as a financial controller for doing. A manufacturing company. After nearly seven years at home, Dixon also handled Michigan sales for Chicago-based Finkel Steel for less than two years.

Dixon is the mother of four school-aged children who survived breast cancer.

How did Tudor Dixon get into politics?

Dixon said she got into politics through her work in the media after leaving the steel industry.

Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP primary for governor, predicts ‘epic battle’ with Whitmer

GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Calls Whitmer ‘Michigan’s Native Rebel’ In Video

The company co-owned by Dixon was the producer of the 2018 film “Dummycrats.” The “documentary” attacks former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and longtime California congresswoman Maxine Waters, also a Democrat, featured Black conservative political activist sisters “Diamond and Silk.” The film was written and directed by Kyle Olson, who ran the conservative website “The American Mirror,” a longtime Dixon friend and adviser, and put together Dixon campaign videos attacking Whitmer.

Did the epidemic also drive Tudor Dixon’s politics?

Yes. Dixon says the election is “personal” for her, due to the school closures affecting her children and the death of her grandmother at Norton Shores Nursing Home during the pandemic.

Dixon said her grandmother died of “failure to thrive” because Dixon and other relatives were prohibited from visiting her under state epidemiological policies, even though they had been vaccinated.

Where does Tudor Dixon stand on other issues?

Dixon opposes abortion rights, with no exceptions for rape or adultery.

Regarding education, Dixon believes that Michigan’s per-pupil grants should be followed by students, including private schools, which would require a constitutional amendment. She was the only one of the five Republican gubernatorial candidates not to make major cuts to higher education spending.

Earlier in the campaign, Dixon said changes to Michigan’s electoral system raised the possibility of fraud, but did not say fraud had affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential vote. Later, she said she believed Trump was the rightful winner of the presidential election, though she dodged that question as recently as Sunday.

