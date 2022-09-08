Who is Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser who faced allegations of defrauding donors on the border wall project?

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday on charges of defrauding donors who funded a wall along the southern US border.

Here’s what you need to know about Bannon’s political significance.

Who is Steve Bannon?

Steve Bannon was the chief White House strategist during the first seven months of former President Donald Trump’s tenure. Bannon was also an adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He left the White House in 2017.

What is his connection to Trump?

Bannon stayed in touch with Trump after leaving the White House.

Why is he in potential legal trouble?

Bannon said Tuesday that he is expected to be charged in a state criminal case in New York City. He plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sourcesThe report said the state criminal case would be similar to an earlier federal prosecution in which Bannon was accused of defrauding donors who provided money to build a wall along the US southern border.

That federal case ended abruptly before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon.

Bannon was also subpoenaed last September by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but has refused to cooperate. The panel was seeking information about Trump’s actions before, during and after the attack. Ban refused to cooperate and was indicted in contempt of Congress in July.

Contributed by: Associated Press