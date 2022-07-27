New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death” whose weapons sales fueled deadly conflicts around the world, could be sent back to his homeland in exchange for WNBA star Brittany Griner and retired US Marine Paul Whalen.

Russian officials have long pushed for the release of Bout, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison after pleading guilty in 2011 to conspiracy to kill Americans, conspiracy to distribute anti-aircraft missiles and aiding a terrorist organization.

He was caught in a 2010 sting operation at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, where he met with Drug Enforcement Administration informants who were posing as Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia officers, classified as narcotics by US authorities. terrorist group.

Prosecutors said Bout was ready to provide the group with “a breathtaking arsenal of weapons – hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and sniper rifles – 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives” worth $20 million.

Bout, who played Nicolas Cage in the 2005 film “Lord of War,” has maintained his innocence, claiming he was a legitimate businessman.

Russian state-owned news agency TASS originally reported in May that talks were underway to exchange the bout for Griner.

Russian officials see Bout as a “high-value asset” and may be pushing for an exchange, according to former Defense Intelligence Agency official Rebecca Koffler.

“Moscow wants him back because he has critical insights that he can share with his former agency, the GRU. Having been in a US prison and interrogated by US officials, he knows what our intelligence requirements are and other information that is valuable to the Russians. “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” Koffler told Fox News Digital.

“As much as there is sympathy for Ms. Griner and Mr. Whelan, it would be a huge mistake for America to abandon the Victor bout.”

The Biden administration confirmed Wednesday that it has prepared a “significant proposal” to free Griner and Whalen.

“The US government is working aggressively, pursuing every avenue, and as part of that effort we have made a concrete proposal to bring home Brittany Griner and Paul Whelan,” a White House spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in mid-February after police said they found marijuana oil in her bag. She pleaded guilty this month to drug-trafficking charges and could face up to 10 years in prison, but has said her “intent” was not to violate Russian law.

Whalen was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison on espionage charges, but he and his family maintain their innocence, while the US government has called the charges false.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.