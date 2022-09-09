New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Camilla Parker Bowles was the wife of King Charles III. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II has died Aged 96, and was the UK’s longest-reigning monarch. The queen’s death made her son Charles king and Camilla queen consort. Although Camilla’s reputation has improved over the years, it was once tarnished by a love triangle between her, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

Camilla, who was born in London in 1947, met King Charles at a polo match in the early 1970s and dated briefly after their meeting. When King Charles left to pursue his naval career, Camilla married an army officer named Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. They had two children, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995.

King Charles married Diana Spencer before Camilla. King Charles married Diana In 1981, when she was 20 years old, she was given the title of Diana, Princess of Wales. They have two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 1992, Diana and the King separated and were officially divorced in 1996.

In their estranged moments, King Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship began to take an ugly, public turn. In 1993, a transcript of a private, flirtatious conversation between King Charles and Camilla from 1989 was leaked.

In 1994, King Charles was interviewed on TV, where he talked about his relationship with Camilla. Asked if he was “faithful and respectful” to Diana, Charles replied, “Yes, absolutely.” Then asked him “And you?” To which Charles replied “Yes…until it was irreparably broken, we both tried.”

In 1995, Diana also did an interview where she was asked about Camilla. “There were three of us at this wedding so it was a bit crowded,” she said.

In 1997, Diana died in a car accident In Paris when she was 36 years old.

In 2005, Charles and Camilla married, and she was not given Diana’s Princess of Wales title out of respect for the late princess, but rather Duchess of Cornwall.

After their marriage, it was announced when the time came Charles to ascend the throne, Camilla was given the title of Princess Consort, rather than Queen Consort, a title normally given to a King’s wife.

Over the years, Camilla has supported her husband and taken up prominent charity work. Over the years, her negative public image began to take its toll.

The Queen has announced that when Charles ascends the throne in February 2022, she will be called Queen Consort rather than Princess Consort, as previously announced. A queen consort’s main responsibility is to support the king.

When Queen Elizabeth dies in September 2022, King Charles III takes over Camilla with Queen Consort Title. She participates in a similar, but simpler coronation ceremony.