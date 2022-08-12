New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Padma Lakshmi Model, actress and writer who has worked throughout the United States and Europe. Lakshmi was born in India and graduated from Clark University with a bachelor’s degree in theater arts and American literature, before entering the entertainment industry.

Although Lakshmi started off in the entertainment industry with modeling and acting, she is now more known for her role as a host in several cooking-related shows.

One of the first cooking shows she hosted was “Padma Passport”, where she prepared food from all over the world. She was also in the documentary series “Planet Food” and co-hosted “Domenica Inn”.

Along with her career, she started hosting and executive producing the competition Cooking program “Top Chef.”

Padma Lakshmi reveals she eats over 7,000 calories a day while filming ‘Top Chef’

Lakshmi also created herself Hulu cooking show “Taste of the Nation” It started in 2021.

Beyond all her shows, Lakshmi has taken her love for food from television to books by creating her cookbooks “Easy Exotic” and “Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet” and her memoirs “Love, Loss and What We At”. ” She has also released “The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs” and a children’s book “Tomatoes for Neela”.

Who did Padma Lakshmi marry?

There was Lakshmi Married to author Salman Rushdie. They started dating in 1999 and married in 2004, but divorced in 2007.

Lakshmi spoke of “love, loss and what we ate” in a 2016 interview, promoting her memories of her relationship with Rushdie.

Later on

Image 1 of 4

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 4

previous

Later on

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

Padma Lakshmi Channels ‘Miami Vice’ In Black Bra, Neon Tracksuit: ‘Caption It’

“Imagine a young woman in her twenties who loves books and she’s published a little cookbook and this guy comes along,” she says. the people. “I mean, he’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me by a mile. For someone of that stature and caliber to be even remotely interested in me to want to take me out to lunch is incredible.”

Lakshmi told the outlet that as her fame grew, things soured in their relationship as she couldn’t spend much time with Rushdie. She also says that an additional factor in their downfall was her (then undiagnosed) endometriosis, which left her unable to have sex.

“I think Salman took it personally and I think he was rejected,” Lakshmi said.

After her divorce, she dated Adam Dell, brother of Dell Computers founder Michael Dell, since 2009, but the two have since split.

She is there Linked with poet Terence Hayes But in 2021 she said she was single on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Padma Lakshmi hits back at body shamers as she cooks in her sports bra: ‘Don’t police women’s bodies’

Does Padmalakshmi have children?

Padma has one daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Del, born in 2010. She shares her daughter with an ex-boyfriend, Del, but at the time didn’t know he was the father, leading many people to conduct their own investigations. Who is the father?

“It was definitely embarrassing when the press started snooping not only in America but in different countries like India, England, Australia,” she said. Podcast “I Became a Mom.” At the time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was an illusion.”

She explained that at the time of learning about her pregnancy, she was in between relationships. It was later confirmed that Dell was the father.

How long has Padma Lakshmi been on “Top Chef?”

Lakshmi started hosting the show “Top Chef” from 2006. When she joined, the show was in its second season and she has been on the Bravo show ever since.