Who is Nick Begich, one of the top three candidates running for Alaska’s only house seat?

Forty years after a Democrat named Nick Begich represented Alaska in Congress, his grandson is trying to reclaim that seat.

Republican Nick Begich late Rep. Don is one of the candidates running for Young’s term as well as the full-term primary.

After emerging among the top candidates in the Aug. 16 ranked-choice nonpartisan primary, Begich will advance to the November general election for a full term representing Alaska’s at-large congressional district.

In primary results in both the special election and the full-term primary, Begich finished third behind Democrat and Alaska native Mary Peltola and Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin.

Results of the special election will not be available until at least August 31. In new returns released Friday, Begich came in third with 27.8%, trailing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is a Democrat, at 30.9%. Mary Peltola leads with 39.6%. The Anchorage Daily News reports.

Preliminary results on Tuesday:Takeaways: Cheney lost to Hagman in Wyoming; Alaska’s Murkowski and Palin advanced to the general

Here’s what you need to know about Begich.

Who is Nick Begich III?

Nicholas Begich III received a business degree from Baylor University and an MBA from Indiana University.

He founded Farshore Partners, a technology development company. According to Ballotpedia.

Begich’s website states That he served on the board of the Policy Forum of Alaska, “an organization dedicated to advancing opportunity through economic freedom and personal freedom.”

He was co-chair of the Alaska GOP Finance Committee and Young’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Begich has experience in corporate and startup settings, and has been involved in managing businesses in Alaska and abroad. its website said.

Primary Results:Liz Cheney, Trump’s nemesis, loses Wyoming primary; Murkowski, Tshibaka to face in Alaska: Preliminary recap

Political Family Relations

Begich’s grandfather, Democrat Rep. Nick Begich Sr. won election to an Alaska congressional district in 1970, but disappeared two years later on a flight from Anchorage to Juneau. Anchorage Daily News informed.

The young man filled that seat.

Begich’s uncles are former Sens. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, who served in Congress from 2009-2015 and is the current Alaska Democratic state Sen. Tom Begich is.

Political Beliefs

Begich said he “agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision,” when asked Alaska Public Media If he thinks Congress should protect access to abortion.

Begich does not support gun control laws, and has said he supports Second Amendment rights. According to the Anchorage Daily News.

Asked by Alaska Public Media, Begich did not directly answer whether he believed President Joe Biden “legitimately” won the election. Instead, he acknowledged that Biden is president, but said there is a “crisis of trust” in our electoral system and that “improved public transparency is needed” to “restore it.”

Also in that interview, Begich said he did not believe transgender athletes should be allowed to play in sports with the gender they identify with.

Why is he running?

Begich III told Alaska Public Media in an interview that he is “running for Congress to bring new energy and solutions to jobs. I will work hard to give the people of Alaska the leadership and representation they deserve.”

Begich, who describes himself as a “lifelong Republican,” said his top priorities will be “creating economic opportunities that unlock generations of wealth for the people of our great state,” aAccording to Alaska Public Media.

Request a ranked-choice poll

Begich has said he is not happy with Alaska’s new voting system. Says it creates “confusion”. But will accept the results.

“I fully accept these election results. I have confidence in our election process in the state of Alaska,” Begich told NBC News on August 15.