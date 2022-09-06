type here...
Politics Who is Maura Haley, Massachusetts Attorney General for Governor?
Politics

Who is Maura Haley, Massachusetts Attorney General for Governor?

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Haley is running as the Democratic nominee to become the state’s next governor after other Democratic candidates dropped out of the race.

Geoff Diehl and Chris Doty are running Tuesday in the Massachusetts Republican primary, and whoever wins will face Haley in the November election.

Here’s everything you need to know about Haley.

Who is Maura Haley?

Maura Tracy Haley was born in 1971 in Bethesda, Maryland. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1992 and a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 1998.

Haley is the eldest of five siblings. Haley worked as an attorney in private practice and also served as the head of the Civil Rights Division in the Attorney General’s Office. says her website.

Massachusetts Primary:Massachusetts’ primary elections are Tuesday: an open governor’s seat among races to watch

Haley was elected the nation’s first openly gay attorney general in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Career

Before working in politics, Healy was an attorney in private practice and a prosecutor in the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office until becoming the state’s attorney general.

Haley was first hired in the Attorney General’s Office in 2007 to lead the Civil Rights Division.

During her time as attorney general, she has sued the Trump administration nearly 100 times, According to the Boston Globe.

Haley told the Globe that Massachusetts and other states that have sued the Trump administration see their actions as necessary to protect immigrants and environmental protections.

support

Haley Massachusetts US Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as Massachusetts US. Rap. Supported by Kathryn Clarke, Ayanna Pressley, Lori Trahan, Jack Auchincloss, Stephen Lynch, Richard Neal and Bill Keating.

Previous articleA black protester expressed anger at police in South Carolina. She got 4 years in prison
Next articleThe RCMP is subject to additional scrutiny due to the hunt for Sasuke. stabbing a suspect after admitting past failures

Latest news

ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Justin Bieber cancels concerts due to health issues

Justin Bieber is canceling the remainder of his world tour due to ongoing health issues, the singer revealed...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California teachers union spies on parents struggling to reopen schools amid Covid, emails show

off Video Randy Weingarten: Too Few Teachers Go into the Profession Aspiring...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Despite Hillary Clinton’s 2018 IG report claiming there were ‘zero’ classified emails on the server as she was attacking Trump.

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 6 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Justin Bieber cancels Justice World Tour: ‘I have to prioritize my health’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Steelers to retire Franco Harris’ number for 50th anniversary of Immaculate Conception

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

A man has died after being hit by a car in a Phoenix airport parking garage

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 6 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News