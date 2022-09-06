Who is Maura Haley, Massachusetts Attorney General for Governor?

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Haley is running as the Democratic nominee to become the state’s next governor after other Democratic candidates dropped out of the race.

Geoff Diehl and Chris Doty are running Tuesday in the Massachusetts Republican primary, and whoever wins will face Haley in the November election.

Here’s everything you need to know about Haley.

Who is Maura Haley?

Maura Tracy Haley was born in 1971 in Bethesda, Maryland. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1992 and a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 1998.

Haley is the eldest of five siblings. Haley worked as an attorney in private practice and also served as the head of the Civil Rights Division in the Attorney General’s Office. says her website.

Massachusetts Primary:Massachusetts’ primary elections are Tuesday: an open governor’s seat among races to watch

Haley was elected the nation’s first openly gay attorney general in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Career

Before working in politics, Healy was an attorney in private practice and a prosecutor in the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office until becoming the state’s attorney general.

Haley was first hired in the Attorney General’s Office in 2007 to lead the Civil Rights Division.

During her time as attorney general, she has sued the Trump administration nearly 100 times, According to the Boston Globe.

Haley told the Globe that Massachusetts and other states that have sued the Trump administration see their actions as necessary to protect immigrants and environmental protections.

support

Haley Massachusetts US Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as Massachusetts US. Rap. Supported by Kathryn Clarke, Ayanna Pressley, Lori Trahan, Jack Auchincloss, Stephen Lynch, Richard Neal and Bill Keating.