Who is Mary Peltola? Democrat Sarah Palin is leading for Alaska’s House seat

Mary Peltola is the only Democrat running for the state’s at-large congressional seat to replace the late Republican Rep. Don Young, which he held for nearly 50 years.

If Peltola wins, he will be the first Alaskan native to serve in Congress.

Peltola, former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich are running in both the general election to fill the remainder of Young’s current term and for a new term. All three candidates dropped out of the primary in the November election.

Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system allows the top four candidates to advance to the general election regardless of political party.

Here’s what to know about Peltola.

Who is Mary Peltola?

Mary Sattler Peltola was born in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola, 48, went to the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Alaska. She founded the lobbying firm Settler Strategies.

Peltola is a Yupik woman, and if elected, she would be the first Alaska Native in Congress.

She served as executive director of the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission and as a councilwoman in the small town of Bethel, Alaska from 2011-2013. According to the New York Times.

Peltola’s Political Beliefs

Peltola said in an accompanying interview Anchorage Daily News That Congress preserved access to abortion and Roe v. Wade should act to codify.

While she said guns are a part of Alaskan culture, she said she wants commonsense action on guns. “Secure storage laws, reasonable waiting periods and universal background checks can keep us all safe while still preserving the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment,” Peltola said. Anchorage Daily News.

Alaska special election results

Unofficial results of the special election are expected on August 31.

Recent special election results show Peltola leading the race with 39.6%, Palin trailing with 30.9%, and Begich in third place with 27.8%. The Anchorage Daily News reportsBased on the new batch of results published on Friday.