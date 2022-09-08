type here...
Who is Maggie Hassan? The US senator from New Hampshire is facing a tough re-election battle

Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., is running for re-election to the Senate this year in New Hampshire. Her Republican opponent will be chosen in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Here’s what you need to know about the Granite State Democrat.

Who is Maggie Hassan?

Margaret “Maggie” Wood Hassan64, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but raised in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 1980 and a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 1985.

Midterm:Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the 7 midterm election races to watch

Career

Hasan served as the Governor of New Hampshire from 2013 to 2016 and became a US Senator from New Hampshire in 2017.

Hassan was a New Hampshire state senator from 2004 to 2010.

Hasan:Sen. Maggie Hassan suspends intern for 1 week for defamation of President Trump

She worked as an attorney from 1985 to 1999, when then-Governor Jeanne Shaheen selected her as civilian counsel for the Adequacy Advisory Committee on the Education and Finance Commission.

support

Hassan has been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign, which called her a “passionate and trusted ally for the LGBTQ+ community”.

Achievements

Since taking office, Hassan has focused on mental health and addictions funding that is critical to the state Above the national average when it comes to overdose death rates from opioids and other drugs.

She “helped New Hampshire secure a ninefold increase in funding to help prevent and treat substance use disorders,” her web site said. She has also “helped negotiate and pass critical COVID-19 relief packages into legislation.”

