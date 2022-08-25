New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joe Rogan is arguably one of the most influential voices in media today, breaking industry norms with his podcast, which has been heard by over 100 million people.

With great power comes great scrutiny, as Rogan has been a controversial figure on more than one occasion during his tenure as host of the world’s #1 podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” -Platformed from Spotify earlier this year.

Many media outlets have tried to say no to him, commenting on his delusional politics and overall problematic views. But the fascination surrounding Rogan only increases his fame and makes his fans want to know more.

Now, in “Who is Joe Rogan?,” Available to stream exclusively on Fox Nation, Fox News host Brian Kilmead explains how the former comedian, actor and combat commentator became one of America’s most controversial figures in modern history.

The A brand new specialty Rogan’s rise to fame as Kilmeade shares how the impact of “The Joe Rogan Experience” extends beyond his audience.

“His appearances have fueled public debate over COVID policies, influenced stock market prices, and at a time when people are suspicious of the mass media, Rogan’s straightforward approach and willingness to listen to all sides have made him a recognizable and credible figure. There are voices out there,” Kilmead said in the special.

The Fox Nation episode will take viewers back to the beginning of Rogan’s life, shedding light on the podcaster’s early years — from documenting his tumultuous relationship with his father to Rogan’s motivation to drop out of college.

Kilmead further covers Rogan’s involvement in martial arts, his rise to stand-up comedy and his eventual landing in the world of UFC.

From there, it was an upward trajectory to unparalleled stardom.

To learn more about one of America's most influential voices,