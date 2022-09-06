type here...
Who is Jeff Diehl, the Trump-backed Republican running for governor of Massachusetts?

By printveela editor

Geoff Diehl is running against Chris Doty in Massachusetts’ Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democrat and state Attorney General Maura Haley in the November midterm elections.

Diehl has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know about Diehl.

Who is Geoff Diehl?

Geoff Diehl was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Lehigh University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in government and urban studies.

After graduating from college, Diehl moved to New York City to work in advertising and television.

Diehl served as a Massachusetts state representative from 2011 to January 2019.

He ran for Senate in 2018 from Massachusetts US Sen. Elizabeth ran unsuccessfully against Warren.

support

Diehl has received endorsements from former President Donald Trump as well as current and former members of the Massachusetts state legislature.

Political views

Diehl has opposed the COVID-19 mandate and falsely claimed the 2020 presidential race was rigged.

He also fought against the expansion of mail-in voting, saying that he saw Roe v. Upholds the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Wade.

Contributed by: Associated Press.

