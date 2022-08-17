Who is Harriet Hageman, the woman who defeated Liz Cheney in the Wyoming House race?

Toggle caption Mead Gruver/AP

Incumbent Wyoming Republican House Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated Tuesday after she left her party to criticize former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 coup.

She lost the race for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district to Harriet Hageman, who supported Cheney in his 2016 House race.

Although there is not much official information about Hegeman, we do know this:

She has a background as a lawyer

A native of Hageman, Wyoming, she received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming.

She began her career as a law clerk for federal appeals judge James Barrett and practiced law privately in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. According to Iowa State University.

Her specialty as a lawyer is natural resources and water litigation. She represented the federal government in several private property cases and eventually opened her own firm, according to Wyoming Public Media.

Live coverage: 2022 primaries Liz Cheney just lost her House seat, but her fight against Trump continues

She first ran for public office in 2018

Hageman, whose father, Jim Hageman, was a Wyoming state representative for more than 20 years, first got involved in politics when he ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.

Hegeman said a statement She decided to run against Cheney in the House because Cheney “betrayed Wyoming, betrayed the country, and she betrayed me.”

Cheney was ostracized after senior members of the Republican Party voted to impeach him and later criticized him for his handling of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Roughly 70% of Wyoming voted for Trump, and Cheney’s rejection of him became a red line for many GOP voters who enthusiastically supported her.

Trump eventually officially endorsed Hageman, a former member of the Republican National Committee for the state of Wyoming.