New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ezekiel d. Kelly, the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man accused of live-streaming a series of shootings outside the city on Wednesday, has a violent criminal history and was released from prison early after the 2020 shooting, authorities said. .

He is accused of killing four and injuring three others in addition to a pair of armed carjackings. He allegedly streamed parts of Bhandara on Facebook. Those videos have since been removed.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed during a news briefing Wednesday night that Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a reduced aggravated assault charge in April 2021.

Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison but was released in March after serving only 11 months.

Memphis shooting: Teen accused of killing 4, wounding 3 in encounter streamed on Facebook

“If Mr. Kelly served the full three years, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” Strickland said.

Kelly’s prior criminal record includes aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. He was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after shooting a man in front of three witnesses.

Police said the witness, who positively identified Kelly from a six-person lineup, was a friend of both the suspect and the victim — identified as Dewayne Turnstall.

Turnstall was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics around 1 p.m. Wednesday, about three hours before the shooting.

The attacks terrorized the community for hours until Kelly was accused of crashing a stolen car and police arrested him.

Police issued shocking updates throughout the chaos, revealing each new vehicle the suspect was accused of stealing and details about where he was at the time.

Eliza Fletcher and the Memphis Target kidnapping highlight the city’s violent crimes

The first killing occurred early Wednesday morning, where police said they found a man dead.

Police urged residents to shelter in place and stay indoors after 7 p.m., hours after a series of attacks.

At a Memphis restaurant, a manager lowered the window shades and alerted patrons of an active shooter around 8 p.m.

“If you hear gunshots or anything like that, we’re asking everybody to go back out the windows,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police found a woman dead from a gunshot wound around 8:10 p.m., after officers responded to a carjacking with injuries.

Officers saw Kelly, who allegedly led them on a high-speed chase, crash and be arrested.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.