Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old Memphis mother of two who was close to Lisa, was caught jogging early Friday morning.

Investigators say the junior kindergarten teacher was running down a stretch of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was “abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV” around 4:30 a.m.

Memphis police told Fox News Digital they received two calls around 7:45 a.m., one from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the university. They found some of her belongings at the scene and were told a man approached Fletcher and drove her into a dark SUV after a struggle.

She regularly jogs in the area, officials said. Fletcher was an avid runner who qualified for the Boston Marathon.

Fletcher married her husband Richard on March 8, 2014 at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Park Avenue, according to a Memphis Magazine wedding announcement. She is described as “outdoorsy, athletic and warm”.

He has celebrated his anniversary on Instagram every year with a series of selfies this year.

“[Eight] Years in the making with this smoking hot babe,” he wrote. “Not any other way. Even if the stomach bug runs in our family!”

Fletcher’s parents declined to comment, and no one answered the phone at the home she shares with her husband and two children. Images posted online showed a significant police presence there on Friday evening.

inside March 2021 Instagram postHer husband, Richard Fletcher, marked their seven-year wedding anniversary with an image of them smiling at their outdoor brunch table.

“Yesterday this beauty celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary!” he wrote “If you had asked us at 3 if we’d make it to 7 we probably would have said no! Apparently we weren’t given the memo that a healthy marriage isn’t going to be easy. Fortunately, we put God/recovery first, we both have to trust each other. Get ready and ask for help.

He added: “We are so grateful for the individual counseling, couples counseling, recovery and friends! We honestly wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Memphis police told Fox News Digital Friday evening that the husband and the couple’s two children are OK. A spokesman declined to comment further.

In an earlier news release, she said police were unaware of any connection between Fletcher’s abduction and reports from earlier in the semester that someone had been harassing members of the University of Memphis women’s cross-country team as they ran in the area.

Last year, the school where she works, St. Mary’s Episcopal School, praised her in a Facebook post that she “smiles in every room she walks into.”

“She is a caring and passionate teacher who is always looking for creative ways to teach all students,” the post reads.

In a letter to students on Friday, head of school Albert Throckmorton wrote that Fletcher, known as “Teacher JK”, had been reported abducted this morning.

She is an alumna of Baylor University with a degree in exercise and sports science. She later earned a master’s degree in teaching from Belmont University.

Fletcher is described as a blonde woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Anyone with information related to the kidnapping is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.