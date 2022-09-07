Who is Dr. Mehmet Oz? What to know about the former TV show host running for Pennsylvania Senate.

The celebrity heart surgeon is best known for his TV program “The Dr. Oz Show.”

Trump endorsed Oz in April.

Oz leads the race, but not by a huge margin.

In the Pennsylvania Senate race, Donald Trump’s clout proved to be enough to edge celebrity surgeon and TV host Mehmet Oz, who ran for Dr. Better known as Oz, he won a tight GOP primary victory over former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick, who held a larger lead. More than two weeks to call.

Oz’s win marks the third Senate primary this cycle in which Trump’s endorsement lifted a candidate with no prior experience holding public office for the GOP nomination.

Last month, conservative commentator JD Vansbitt ran into a crowded Republican field in Ohio with the former president’s endorsement, and Georgia Democratic Sen. Herschel Walker, the former National Football League running back, in the November general election. secured his position as the Republican challenger to Raphael Warnock.

Dr. Who is Oz?

Oz on his nationally syndicated television program Dr. Oz is best known for the show, which ended with his Senate run. Oz’s rise to fame began with frequent appearances on Oprah Winfrey’s show, where he appeared as a health expert before getting his own show in 2009.

He worked as a heart surgeon at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. According to his biography on The Oz Show website

In the medical community, Oz’s advocacy of alternative medicine has made him a controversial figure. Some doctors are even gone To Publicly call for Columbia University, where Oz taught, to cut ties with Senate candidate Vox reported.

The university removed Oz’s profile from its website, Daily Beast And others reportedFollowing his Senate race entry.

Oz earned his Doctor of Medicine University of Pennsylvania 1986. He also holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Oz’s parents immigrated to the US from Turkey. His father Mustafa, There was also a surgeon.

Dr. How old is Oz?

Oz was born on June 11, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio. He is 61 years old.

Dr. What is Oz’s policy platform?

Oz’s campaign website lists more than a dozen issue areas. In his first campaign ad, Oz appealed to his medical background and addressed COVID-19 A nationwide epidemic.

“They took away our freedom,” Oz said in the announcement. “Without making us safe.”

His campaign site Oz notes opposition to support for closing businesses and keeping children in schools. That too told Fox News He was against the vaccine mandate.

Another focus of the Oz campaign is “energy independence”, which was one of many issues Trump’s Statement of support. His campaign site says Oz supports reducing regulations on the fossil fuel industry to increase domestic energy production.

The rest of Oz’s platform deals with the defining issues of the GOP during Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Election security,” “cancel culture,” and “get tough on China,” are more classic Republican positions on gun rights, the economy, immigration, and abortion, with all campaign centers.

On Twitter, Oz addressed the leaked majority opinion draft written by Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Roe v. Wade agreed with Alito’s rebuke.

Dr. Who is supporting Oz?

In addition to Trump, Oz has the support of former Republican Texas Governor Rick Perry and Fox News’ Sean Hannity. JD Vance, Ohio GOP Senate nominee, and former Republican presidential candidate and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also supports Oz.

Dr. Who is Oz’s daughter?

One of Oz’s children is his daughter Daphne Oz, a chef and TV personality who hosts a cooking show that replaces her father’s show. In 1985, Oz married his wife Lisa, with whom he has four children.

Oz vs Fetterman in the poll

Oz trails Fetterman by 9 points, according to a USA Today Network/Suffolk University June poll.

Dr. Where does Oz live?

