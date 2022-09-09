Who is Don Bolduc, the Republican hoping to challenge New Hampshire US Sen. Maggie Hassan?

Republican Don Bolduc is in the running to become New Hampshire’s next U.S. senator. New Hampshire’s primary is Tuesday.

Bolduc has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

He hopes to challenge New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.

Who is Don Bolduc?

Don Boldock was born and raised in Laconia, New Hampshire. Boldock was hired as a police officer in Laconia when he was 18 years old.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Salem State University in Massachusetts and a master of science degree in security technology from the United States Army War College.

Army

Bolduc enlisted in the army. He served on the Joint sIn the office of the Secretary of Defense and the Assistant Secretary of the Army, regularly briefs members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and high-level government officials, including the President of the United States,” According to its website.

politics

Bolduc ran for New Hampshire’s US Senate seat in 2020, but lost to Trump-backed candidate Bryant Messner.

He announced that he would run for the US Senate in 2021, hoping to challenge Hassan.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire clashed with Bolduc, labeling him a “conspiracy-theorist-type candidate” and saying “if he was the GOP nominee I have no doubt we would have a much harder time.”

