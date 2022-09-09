type here...
Politics Who is Don Bolduc, the Republican hoping to challenge...
Politics

Who is Don Bolduc, the Republican hoping to challenge New Hampshire US Sen. Maggie Hassan?

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -

Republican Don Bolduc is in the running to become New Hampshire’s next U.S. senator. New Hampshire’s primary is Tuesday.

Bolduc has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

He hopes to challenge New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

Maggie Hassan:Who is Maggie Hassan? The US senator from New Hampshire is facing a tough re-election battle

Who is Don Bolduc?

Don Boldock was born and raised in Laconia, New Hampshire. Boldock was hired as a police officer in Laconia when he was 18 years old.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Salem State University in Massachusetts and a master of science degree in security technology from the United States Army War College.

Army

Bolduc enlisted in the army. He served on the Joint sIn the office of the Secretary of Defense and the Assistant Secretary of the Army, regularly briefs members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and high-level government officials, including the President of the United States,” According to its website.

Afghanistan:Withdraw troops as determined by the Trump administration. The Afghanistan Study Group is wrong.

politics

Bolduc ran for New Hampshire’s US Senate seat in 2020, but lost to Trump-backed candidate Bryant Messner.

He announced that he would run for the US Senate in 2021, hoping to challenge Hassan.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire clashed with Bolduc, labeling him a “conspiracy-theorist-type candidate” and saying “if he was the GOP nominee I have no doubt we would have a much harder time.”

Key Senate Races:Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the 7 midterm election races to watch

Previous articleThe Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky in the playoff series and will face the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.
Next articleKansas Gov. Laura Kelly ‘absolutely unapologetic’ for school closures amid Covid-19 pandemic

Latest news

Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Alabama-Texas and all our top 25 picks and bold predictions for Week 2 in college football

Just seven days after Ohio State and Notre Dame clash in Week 1, there's another huge matchup of...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, Queen Consort makes first appearance since Her Majesty’s death

closer Video King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II are seen...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Families of FDNY, NYPD members who died of illness on 9/11 reflect on loved ones

closer Video America's 9/11 Foundation Ride Visits Three Crash Sites From September...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams roll in 2022 opener, but show they can be even better | opinion

ENGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Buffalo Bills have a problem. It got immediate attention Thursday night after their 31-10...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ‘absolutely unapologetic’ for school closures amid Covid-19 pandemic

off Video Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly 'No Apologies' for School Closures Amid...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Who is Don Bolduc, the Republican hoping to challenge New Hampshire US Sen. Maggie Hassan?

Republican Don Bolduc is in the running to become New Hampshire's next U.S. senator. New Hampshire's primary is...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News