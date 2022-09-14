type here...
Politics Who is Caroline Levitt? A New Hampshire GOP...
Politics

Who is Caroline Levitt? A New Hampshire GOP candidate could be among the first Gen Z lawmakers

By printveela editor

Former Trump aide Carolyn Levitt won the Republican primary for the US House in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.

If he wins the general race in November, Levitt could become one of the first members of Gen Z to serve in Congress.

Here’s what you need to know about Leavitt.

Who is Caroline Levitt?

Levitt, 25, hails from New Hampshire. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and communication from Saint Anselm College in 2019.

Before politics, Levitt was a producer at WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH and an associate producer at the New Hampshire Chronicle. She was also an administrative assistant for Fox News Media. says her LinkedIn profile.

Levitt was a presidential writer and assistant press secretary to Kelly McEnany under the Trump administration.

Leavitt later rap. Alice Stefanik, RN.Y. Became Director of Communication for

New Hampshire Election Results

Levitt defeated former White House senior adviser and State Department official Matt Mowers by 33. Rep. that November. Chris will challenge Dad.

“They said I was too young, we couldn’t raise the money to run, and we could never beat the former Republican nominee,” Levitt said, referring to his critics during his victory speech Tuesday. “Tonight, Team Caroline, we shattered expectations. Tonight, Team Caroline, we defied the odds.”

New Hampshire Primary:New Hampshire GOP Senate primary: Trump-style candidate win expected to help keep seat blue

Gen Z:Will Gen Z politicians help unite the country? I was disappointed with their answers.

Endorsement of Leavitt

Sen. Levitan. Endorsed by Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who called her “a fighter who shares our core values, will bring new leadership to DC and help conservatives stand up to the swamp.”

Cruz campaigned for her in New Hampshire last month.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Rep. Alice Stefanik, R-N.Y. and is endorsed by Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

