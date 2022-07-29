New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Bradley Robert Dawson faces murder charges in Fiji in connection with the beating death of his new wife, Krist Chen Dawson, who was found by police in the middle of their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island resort on July 9.

Two days later, Fijian police arrested Dawson, a 38-year-old IT specialist, on another island in a non-profit youth village.

The Lautoka High Court remanded Dawson in custody after his appearance on July 27. He is scheduled to appear in court again on August 18 but may appear again as his lawyer Iqbal Khan has applied for bail.

The video shows officers escorting him in and out of the courthouse wearing handcuffs, a KN95 mask, a red shirt and shorts behind a mesh wall.

Ronald Gordon, an attorney for Chen’s family, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that he believes Dawson is a flight risk and will oppose bail.

“He left his very sophisticated GPS watch outside the room and left his room with only his wallet and his passport, and so he intended to flee the country,” Gordon said. “We certainly think he is a flight risk and are opposing the bail application.”

The couple married in February after a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson had traveled to Fiji with his ex-wife just two years ago.

Neighbor Abby Mise told Fox News Digital that she had known Dawson, who goes by “Brad,” for about 10 years, and that she and her husband frequently ran into the couple when they walked down the same street.

“I can’t imagine a bone on him,” she told Fox News Digital.

She said she was not sure if he divorced his previous wife. However, his marriage to Chen ended early.

She said she recently spoke to the couple shortly before their ill-fated honeymoon in Fiji.

The conversation focused on home improvements and maintenance, since their new homes came with a one-year warranty that would expire in a few months, she said.

“He was shy but friendly,” she said of Dawson, and the couple seemed very happy.

She said he is a fan of tech gadgets and sometimes shows them off at parties. She added that the couple were social drinkers.

The allegations shocked Dawson’s friends, according to Misse, who said she woke up to a flurry of text messages and Misse calls after news of her arrest.

“I guess anyone is capable of anything, but I’m 100% shocked if this is actually true. Did they mix it up, take some kind of drug or something, and it made him completely black out? Everyone asks, but none of it makes sense. received.”

In a statement, Dawson’s employer, Youth Villages, told Fox 13 Memphis that he has been suspended because of the allegations. A spokesperson for the organization did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.