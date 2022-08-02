Who is Ayman Al-Zawahri? The chief strategist for al-Qaeda was Osama bin Laden’s mentor, then successor.

WASHINGTON — Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed by a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, started as Osama bin Laden’s mentor and took over after bin Laden’s 2011 death.

While bin Laden was the public face, chief funder and chairman of al-Qaeda’s board-like figure, al-Zawahri operated more as the organization’s CEO. This included playing a managerial role in some of his most daring plots, including the coordinated attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001 that killed nearly 3,000 people.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the US had killed al-Zawahri in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Although he has kept a very low profile over the past 25 years, US officials have never given up searching for al-Zawahri.

In 2001, the US military placed a $25 million bounty on the heads of both bin Laden and al-Zawahri.

It was al-Zawahri who wrote in a 1998 manifesto that killing Americans and their supporters anywhere in the world is “a personal duty for every Muslim to do it in every country where it is possible to do it.”

Role in 9/11

An Egyptian physician and eye surgeon by training, al-Zawahri was instrumental in helping bin Laden oversee the suicide hijacking, which was masterminded by a close Pakistani ally, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Al-Zawahiri’s role in 9/11 was not as highlighted by the 9/11 Commission and other investigative bodies as that of bin Laden and Mohammed. But his leadership of a strong contingent of Egyptians who came to Afghanistan to join al-Qaeda helped provide the operational skills, organizational know-how and financial expertise to carry out the attacks.

The ringleader and principal hijacker of the 9/11 plot, Mohammed Atta, was a fellow Egyptian, as were many of the organization’s top commanders who pledged allegiance to al-Zawahri.

Egyptian origin

Born into a wealthy family, al-Zawahri’s father was a medical professor, but he early turned to radical militant Islamic fundamentalist groups, who began calling for the overthrow of the Egyptian government, which was seen as corrupt and beholden to the US. And the West at the expense of the Egyptian people.

He joined the outlawed Egyptian Islamic Jihad group as a teenager, and was jailed twice on weapons charges and for allegedly aiding in high-profile assassination plots of Egyptian leaders.

While in prison in Egypt, al-Zawahri quickly became a very vocal and influential spokesman for many other imprisoned Islamist militants. He eventually became the leader of the EIJ, which fought for the creation of an Islamic state in Egypt, and then left in the 1980s to join the mujahideen fighting the Soviet army in Afghanistan. It was there that he met and befriended a young bin Laden in the 1990s.

Partnering with Bin Laden

For years, al-Zawahri and bin Laden worked hand in hand as a team in building al-Qaeda’s global terrorist reach and capabilities. Bin Laden acted as the public face of the organization and al-Zawahri as a master strategist with a deep understanding of Islamic theology.

Al-Zawahri was initially more influential than bin Laden, serving as the leader of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, the terrorist group responsible for the 1981 assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

Al-Zawahri also spoke much better English than bin Laden and over the years did much behind the scenes to unite and hold together the various factions of al-Qaeda.

Some longtime U.S. counterterrorism officials downplayed the significance of the strike, saying al-Zawahri never stepped into the void left by America’s takeout of bin Laden, who organized several terrorist groups under the al-Qaeda banner in America over the years. In the late 1990s.

As a result, al-Qaeda lacks the same top-down organizational structure it did before bin Laden’s death more than a decade ago, with at least five affiliates around the world now operating largely independently of each other and “core al-Qaeda”. “Elements still remain in Afghanistan, according to Javed Ali, a senior National Security Council counterterrorism official in the Trump administration who has tracked al-Zawahiri and other al-Qaeda leaders for decades.

“He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American soldiers, American diplomats and American interests,” Biden said Monday. “Now, justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more.”

“This is a continuation of a long-running US effort to eliminate al-Qaeda’s leadership over the past 20 years, and while al-Zawahiri took over a decade ago, he never had the status of bin Laden. He was more of an overseer, not a visionary,” said Ali, who spent 16 years in top national security positions at the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

“The Biden administration should provide a classified briefing to Congress as soon as possible to discuss the resurgence of al-Qaeda in the region over the past year, the current foreign terrorist threat to America, and the steps we must take to protect our country and prevent terrorists from entering the United States.” stop,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.



