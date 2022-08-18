Who is Alan Weiselberg? Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax scheme

The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer pleaded guilty Thursday to all 15 criminal charges in a criminal tax evasion case involving former President Donald Trump’s family business.

Alan Weiselberg was accused of taking more than $1.7 million in back-channel payments from the company. His defense attorney, Nicholas Gravant, said in a statement that entering the plea was the most difficult decision of Wesselberg’s life but that he wanted to end “years of legal and personal nightmares for him and his family.”

“Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are happy to get behind him,” the statement said.

For decades, Wesselberg has had his finger on the pulse of the Trump Organization’s finances. Here’s what we know about it.

Who is Alan Weiselberg?

Weiselberg is the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, a role he assumed in 2000. Raised in Brooklyn, he is widely seen as a hard worker and fiercely loyal to Trump. It contrasts with the bombastic nature of many in Trump’s inner circle, who has been married to his wife Hillary for 50 years and colleagues call him quiet and shy.

When did Alan Weiselberg join the Trump family business?

Weiselberg was hired by Trump’s father, Fred Trump, in 1973. Accountant by Training – Although not a holder of a Certified Public Accountant license, According to New York state records – Becoming controller of the Trump Organization by the late 1980s, Weiselberg became increasingly trusted by the family to manage their assets and protect Trump’s financial secrets.

He established the Trump Organization’s accounting department, managed the company’s and Trump’s personal tax returns, and oversaw the financing and management of many of the organization’s properties.

When did Alan Weiselberg start working with Trump?

Weiselberg began working directly for Donald Trump in 1986, according to 2015 testimony. In his role, he also became a confidant of the future president.

What did the Trump Organization indictment say?

In 2021, the Trump Organization and Weiselberg were indicted in a 15-count indictment alleging criminal tax fraud, conspiracy, and falsifying business records.

Separately, Weiselberg was charged with grand larceny in connection with failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in “off the books” benefits for his family. In all, he paid $556,385 in federal tax payments; $106,568 in state taxes; and $238,159 in local New York City taxes. That charge is the most serious threat to Weiselberg; It carries a maximum prison sentence of five to 15 years.

The Trump Organization faces tens of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted as a criminal enterprise. The trial is set for October.

What benefits did Alan Weiselberg’s family allegedly receive?

Prosecutors alleged that the Trump Organization and Weiselberg ran a tax fraud scheme that included luxury car leases, family members’ tuition payments and apartment rent beginning in 2005 and running through 2021.

Is Alan Weiselberg previously involved in Trump Organization scandals?

Yes. Weiselberg has frequently been at the center of Trump Organization financial scandals, implicated for inappropriate behavior.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified in Congress that in 2016 Weiselberg reimbursed him $130,000 to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had an affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen also testified that he helped separate Weiselberg. Appraisals for the company’s real estate holdings, misleading creditors and partners as required by the organization.

Federal prosecutors in New York reportedly granted Weiselberg immunity in the Cohen case in 2018 on the condition that he cooperate with a broader investigation into possible violations of campaign finance laws by the Trump campaign.

Why is Alan Weiselberg valuable to prosecutors?

Wesselberg was the top overseer for the Trump family business. His guilty plea and subsequent deal require him to testify truthfully about the scheme if he is called as a government witness at the Trump Organization’s pending trial. It also requires Weiselberg to pay nearly $2 million in New York state and city taxes and penalties.

The agreement does not require Weiselberg to cooperate with prosecutors against former President Donald Trump, who has not been indicted.

