Who has the day off to celebrate the Queen’s funeral? It depends

The federal government has announced that September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, will be a holiday for federal civil servants. The provinces decide for themselves whether anyone else gets the day off.

Ottawa did not extend the leave requirement to federally regulated industries such as banks and airlines. These industries can follow the government’s lead, but they won’t be forced to.

Provincial governments regulate 85 to 90 percent of workers in Canada. Not every province has announced their plans yet, but here’s what we know. (CBC News will update this list as new information becomes available.)

Newfoundland and Labrador

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has declared Monday a one-time provincial holiday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Provincial government offices and schools will be closed. Other businesses and organizations will not be required to close this day or treat it as a paid vacation.

“Businesses and other organizations in the province are encouraged to honor Her Majesty’s memory in whatever way is best for them,” the government said in a press release.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia recognizes September 19 as a public holiday.

Government offices and schools will be closed, but medical services will continue.

A multi-denominational memorial service will be held at All Saints Cathedral in Halifax at 2:00 pm local time. It will be streamed live on the provincial government’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick will have a temporary public holiday to commemorate the Queen’s funeral. Government offices and schools will be closed during the day.

Condolence Books are available for members of the public to sign at Government House and the Legislature in Fredericton. Signatures are also accepted online.

Prince Edward Island

The government announced Tuesday that Prince Edward Island will observe September 19 as a public holiday for all provincially regulated workers.

All government offices and schools will be closed.

The ceremony will take place at St. Peter’s Collegiate Church in Charlottetown at 2:00 pm local time and will be broadcast live.

Quebec

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault said the province would have a day of remembrance but no public holiday.

Ontario

There will be no statutory holiday in Ontario, but it will mark the date as a “day of mourning,” according to Prime Minister Doug Ford’s office.

“This will give all Ontarians an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and her relentless commitment to service and duty. It will also allow students at the school to learn about the great contribution the Queen has made to the people of Ontario,” Ford spokeswoman Ivana Jelic told CBC.

Ontarians are being asked to observe a minute of silence at 1:00 pm ET on the day of the funeral.