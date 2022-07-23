New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an international outbreak of monkeypox virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

While the United Nations (UN) health organization had previously discussed the matter, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained at a media conference on Saturday that the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee generally agreed that the virus was spreading. a is not represented [PHEIC].”

Since then, monkeypox outbreaks have continued to grow, with more than 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries and territories, he noted.

Five deaths have been confirmed.

While the risk of disruption to international traffic remains low, Tedros said there is a clear risk of further international spread.

WHO’s current assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate worldwide and in all regions except Europe, where the risk is estimated to be high.

Notably, the committee did not reach a consensus regarding its advice on PHEIC’s decision at its second meeting.

Tedros took the decision after taking into account the views of committee members and advisers, among other things, in accordance with the IHR.

“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for now it is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros said.

“That means it’s an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups,” he said.

The leader urged that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men, as well as provide effective information and services, and adopt measures to protect the “health, human rights and dignity of affected communities”.

He warned of the stigma, and with the tools the world currently has at its disposal, he said: “We can stop broadcasting and bring this [monkeypox] The outbreak is under control.”

Although the monkeypox virus has been established in central and west Africa for decades, it was not known until May that it would lead to a major outbreak across the continent or spread widely among people.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 2,891 confirmed cases of monkeypox and orthopox virus — most of them in New York, where vaccination efforts have encountered technical problems.

Although most cases appear in gay or bisexual men, experts warn that anyone can be at risk.

People are usually infected with the monkeypox virus through skin lesions or contact with body fluids or materials contaminated with the virus from animals or humans infected with the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox, which is related to smallpox, has mild symptoms.

Some of the symptoms of monkeypox are fever, chills, rash and aches before the lesions develop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.