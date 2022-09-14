New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, urging countries to continue their efforts against the virus that has killed more than six million people.

“We’re not there yet. But the end is in sight,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference.

The comment was the most optimistic from the UN agency since it declared COVID-19 an international emergency and began describing the virus as a pandemic in March 2020.

The virus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed nearly 6.5 million people and infected 606 million, shaking global economies and overwhelming healthcare systems.

The rollout of vaccines and treatments has helped curb the severity of the disease. Deaths from COVID-19 last week were the lowest since March 2020, the UN agency reported.

Still, countries should take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for COVID-19 and future viruses, Tedros said. He urged countries to vaccinate 100% of their high-risk groups and continue testing for the virus.

The WHO has warned of the possibility of future waves of the virus and said countries need to maintain adequate supplies of medical equipment and health workers.

“We expect there to be waves of epidemics in the future, potentially at different times around the world due to different subvariants of Omicron or different concerns,” said WHO’s senior epidemiologist Maria van Kerchow.

Monkeypox cases are also on the decline, but Tedros has urged countries to continue the fight.

WHO officials said last month that it was possible to eliminate the monkeypox outbreak in Europe by ramping up vaccinations and testing.

“As with COVID-19, this is no time to relax or let our guard down.”