WHO declares the spread of monkeypox a global health emergency

For the second time in two years, the World Health Organization has taken the extraordinary step of declaring a global emergency. This time the cause was monkeypox, which in just a few weeks spread to dozens of countries and infected tens of thousands of people.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, on Saturday overturned a decision by a panel of advisers who could not reach consensus and declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” disease, Covid-19 and polio.

“We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world through new modes of transmission that we understand too little about and that meets the criteria for a public health emergency,” Dr. Tedros told reporters.