WHO declares the spread of monkeypox a global health emergency

For the second time in two years, the World Health Organization has taken the extraordinary step of declaring a global emergency. This time the cause was monkeypox, which in just a few weeks spread to dozens of countries and infected tens of thousands of people.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, on Saturday overturned a decision by a panel of advisers who could not reach consensus and declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” disease, Covid-19 and polio.
“We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world through new modes of transmission that we understand too little about and that meets the criteria for a public health emergency,” Dr. Tedros told reporters.
The committee’s failure to reach consensus also highlights the need to improve the process for deciding which events constitute public health emergencies. This appears to be the first time that a CEO has rejected a decision by his advisers to declare a public health emergency.
“This process demonstrates once again that this vital tool needs to be honed to be more effective,” said Dr Tedros, referring to discussions at the WHO. He added that member countries are considering ways to improve this process.
The WHO declaration signals a public health risk requiring a coordinated international response. The appointment could encourage member countries to invest significant resources in fighting the outbreak, raise more funds for the response, and encourage countries to share vaccines, treatments and other key resources to contain the outbreak.
This is the seventh public health emergency since 2007; The Covid pandemic was, of course, the most recent. Some global health experts have criticized the WHO criteria for declaring such emergencies. as opaque and inconsistent.
At a meeting in June, WHO advisers concluded that while monkeypox is a growing threat, it has not yet become an international emergency. According to Dr. Tedros, the commission was unable to reach a decision on Thursday.
Many experts have sharply criticized this process as short-sighted and overly cautious.
Outside of Africa, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported, about five times the number when the councilors met in June. Almost all cases of infection occurred among men who have sex with men.
The WHO declaration is “better late than never,” said Dr. Bohumuma Titanji, an infectious disease physician at Emory University in Atlanta.
What you need to know about the monkeypox virus
What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is an endemic virus in parts of Central and West Africa. It is similar to smallpox, but less severe. It was discovered in 1958 after outbreaks in monkeys kept for research, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But with a delay, “it can be argued that the response on a global scale still suffers from a lack of coordination with individual countries working at very different paces to solve the problem.”
“It’s almost a surrender that we can’t stop the spread of the monkeypox virus,” she added.
Dr. James Lawler, co-director of the University of Nebraska Global Center for Health Security, estimated that it could take a year or more to control the outbreak. By then, the virus will likely have infected hundreds of thousands of people and possibly have a permanent foothold in some countries.
“Now, unfortunately, we really missed the opportunity to end the outbreak earlier,” Dr. Lawler said. “Now there will be a real struggle to be able to contain and control the spread.”
The longer an outbreak continues, the more likely it is that the virus will move from infected people to animal populations where it can persist and cause new infections sporadically in humans. This is one of the ways the disease can become endemic in a region.
There were about 3,000 cases in the United States as of Saturday, including two children, but the real toll is thought to be much higher as testing is only now expanding. The UK and Spain have about the same number of cases, with the rest spread across about 70 countries.
Many of those infected in these countries do not report a known source of infection, indicating undetected community spread.
At the end of June, WHO advisers said they were not recommending declaring an emergency in part because the disease had not moved from the main risk group, men who have sex with men, to pregnant women, children or the elderly, who are at greater risk of severe illness. if they are infected.
In interviews, some experts said they disagreed with this rationale.
“Do you want to declare a state of emergency at the moment when things are really bad, or do you want to do it in advance?” said Dr. Isabella Eckerle, a clinical virologist at the University of Geneva.
“We don’t have this problem now. We don’t see the virus in children, we don’t see it in pregnant women,” she added. “But we know that if we let it go and don’t do enough, then at some point it will.”
A similar WHO committee that met in early 2020 to assess the coronavirus outbreak also met twice, deciding only at its second meeting on January 30 that the spread of the virus constituted a public health emergency.
Committee members suggested at the time that WHO is considering establishing an “intermediate alert level” for outbreaks of moderate concern. An organization may need such a system as outbreaks become more frequent.
Deforestation, globalization and climate change create more opportunities for the transfer of pathogens from animals to humans. Now, an emerging virus could quickly cross national borders and become a global threat.
But most public health authorities are still only equipped to deal with chronic diseases or small outbreaks.
The devastating effects of the Covid pandemic and the monkeypox resurgence should serve as a warning to governments to prepare for new epidemics without notice, said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“As tired as the world is of infectious disease crises, they are part of a new normal that will require a lot of ongoing attention and resources,” he said. “We need global approaches to the production and storage of vaccines and therapeutics that do not yet exist.”
Monkeypox has flared up intermittently in some African countries for decades. Experts have been sounding the alarm about its potential global threat for years, but their warnings have largely gone unheeded.
Vaccines and drugs are available in large part because of fears of a bioterrorist attack from smallpox, a close relative of the monkeypox virus.
But access to a drug called tecovirimat has been hampered by time-consuming bureaucracy and government controls on supplies, causing some patients to be treated for days or even weeks.
Doses of Jynneos, the newer and safer of the two available vaccines, have been severely restricted—even in the United States, which helped develop the vaccine.
New York City had 839 cases of monkeypox as of Friday, nearly all of them men who have sex with men, according to the city’s health department. At the end of June, the city began offer a monkeypox vaccinebut ended with just 1000 doses available.
Since then, supplies have slowly grown to about 20,000 doses. On Friday night, the city offered another 17,000 first doses, but those too were quickly filled.
“Vaccine stocks remain low,” the city’s health department said. Web site said on Saturday.
Containing the virus can be even more challenging in countries with limited or no supplies of vaccines and treatments. Without the framework of a global emergency, each country must find its own way of providing tests, vaccines and treatments, exacerbating inequalities between countries.
The failure to coordinate the response has also missed opportunities for data collection in large multinational surveys, especially where disease surveillance tends to be heterogeneous.
“This failure to characterize the epidemiological situation in this region presents a major challenge to developing responses to this historically neglected disease,” said Dr Tedros of West and Central Africa in the review. statement on Thursday.
For example, cases of monkeypox in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the virus was endemic, have shown that a painful rash all over the body can develop one to two weeks after infection.
But many patients in the current outbreak have only developed lesions in the genital area. Some, especially those who develop ulcers in the throat, urethra, or rectum, suffer excruciating pain.
“I was actually afraid to use the bathroom,” said one recent patient, Gabriel Morales, 27, a part-time model from New York. “I can’t even describe it. It looks like broken glass.”
Many other patients had only mild symptoms, and some did not have the fever, body aches, or respiratory symptoms commonly associated with the disease.
It is possible that only severe cases have been identified in endemic regions of Africa, Dr Eckerle said, and the current outbreak provides a more accurate picture of the disease. Or it could be that the virus itself has changed significantly, as has the profile of the symptoms it causes.
According to preliminary genetic tests samples from infected patients, the monkeypox genome appears to have collected about 50 mutations since 2018, more than the six or seven that would be expected in that period.
It is unclear whether the mutations changed the mode of transmission, severity, or other qualities of the virus. But early analysis hints that monkeypox may have adapted to spread more easily between humans than before 2018.
Coordinating the response across countries will help remove many of the uncertainties associated with the outbreak, Dr Eckerle said: “There are so many open questions.”
Joseph Goldstein as well as Sharon Otterman made a report.