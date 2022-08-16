Who calls the Patriots’ offensive plays? This is Bill Belichick’s latest mystery.

FOXBORO, MASS. — In the next season of “True Detective,” investigators must travel New England To understand who calls nasty plays. The show has many twists and turns with three main characters:

Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick.

After one preseason game, who is replacing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels doesn’t seem any closer to being answered. We’ve received a number of suggestions, but Belichick’s “process,” as he calls it, has left us wondering.

Last week, Patricia called the offensive plays to start the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New York Giants. Mystery solved, it seemed. Instead, once starting quarterback Brian Hoyer exited the game, Judge called offensive plays for rookie QB Bailey Zappe.

What’s interesting about that situation is, if Patricia is going to be calling offensive plays this year, don’t you want him to get more experience? After all, the former defensive coordinator/head coach had never played an offensive game in his life. In that preseason opener, Patricia called all but two offensive series.

Likewise, wouldn’t Judge, a former special-teams coordinator/head coach taking over an inexperienced role, want to give him three preseason games to get his feet wet?

That situation led Belichick to believe that Patricia and the judge were competing for the job. After all, following that game, Belichick said, “We’re in a process,” when asked who he decided to play in the regular season.

However, on Monday, Belichick dismissed the notion that Patricia and Judge were competing to call plays.

“No, it has nothing to do with it,” Belichick said.

Matt appears to be a leader in calling Patricia’s plays

Last week the scene seemed chaotic.

Patricia is on the sidelines, pencil to his ear, headset on and call sheet in his hand. He calls offensive plays for Hoyer. When the series ended, he met with the quarterback briefly before moving on to his offensive linemen, as he is also the offensive line coach.

When Patricia wasn’t with the O-line, it was veteran center David Andrews or assistant coach Billy Yates who talked to the players. The coaching setup seemed unusual, but on Monday, Patricia put it into perspective. That’s exactly what happened when he coached linebackers and safeties during his days as defensive coordinator.

“Whenever that happens, it’s all about personnel communicating. It’s no different if I’m calling defensive plays and coaching linebackers,” Patricia said. “That’s a key element of a defensive unit — or a safety. It’s all the same. We’ve had a lot of great coaches that help the process of the flow of communication. … We try to be the best with that. .”

Patricia looks like the odds-on favorite to play offensively this season. In training camp, he primarily called plays during full-team drills. If the ref is calling offensive plays – you think the ref is. However, Judge called three-quarters of the plays last week, so again, Belichick has his head spinning with theories.

Patricia said he enjoys calling offensive plays, but also said there is room to grow, adding that coaches need to work on communicating with each other and the players to ensure the process runs smoothly. Asked if he knew who would call the offensive plays this fall, Patricia said no.

“Game Days this year we’ll take it as we go,” Patricia said. “It’s piecemeal right now. Last week was last week. Let’s see how this week goes. My focus is really today.

“If we try to put the cart before the horse here and say, ‘Hey, this is how it’s going to be,’ maybe we’ll lose something in a slightly different, modified, improved way. And in the end, we’ll be better off from it. From here, I’ve learned to enjoy the process with it. … And we’ve always understood about adapting every day, which is great. That’s how the game is.”

Does Bill Belichick call offensive plays?

It was interesting to see Judge call offensive plays last week. Throughout the summer, he was called on offensive plays, but primarily during 7-on-7 drills when Patricia was with the offensive linemen. Judge, the Patriots’ quarterback coach, has some experience on the offensive end as a former college quarterback, but this is a new venture for him as well.

Judge, the former Giants head coach who was fired after two seasons, said he enjoyed getting back on the field. But when it came time to analyze how he fared, he focused on what he did wrong against the Giants. As it relates to his character, Belichick will do whatever the judge asks of him.

“An assistant coach’s job is simple – make the head coach happy. He has a vision for this team. He knows what he wants it to be,” Judge said. “Our job is to listen and go out and execute as he sees fit. As far as defined roles, I work with a simple approach, whatever he says happens.”

complement each other

If anything is clear, it’s that Judge and Patricia are leaning on each other to shake up the Patriots offense. Patricia notes that his relationship with the judge is one of cooperation rather than competition.

“We follow Coach Belichick’s lead,” Patricia said. “I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability — whatever he asks me to do on any given day. That’s the beauty of it. That’s what I like. It’s new and challenging from that standpoint. We’re all working together right now.”

Another theory to develop is that Belichick will call offensive plays this year. At this point, you can’t rule it out. If anything is certain, we won’t get an answer right now in training camp.

“All of us, with all the coaches and certainly Coach Belichick, what we want to call it, what we want the fundamentals to be, how we want it to be,” Patricia said. “That’s our starting point and when we take it to the communication to the players on the field, we’re very fluid, which is great.”

And so the mystery continues.