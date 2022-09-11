Who are those boys? This head coach? This program? The answers won’t be easy for Notre Dame | opinion

South Bend, Ind. – At 5:54 pm on Saturday, which is supposed to be a celebration, this no. Everything we thought we knew about 8 The Notre Dame football teamAbout this coaching staff, about the rookie head coach, Northern Indiana effectively evaporated in the evening.

Poof. All the feel good vibes are over. gone Thus, it becomes difficult to separate everything.

It was a day to remember when Marcus Freeman recorded his first win on the Notre Dame sideline. Almost a three-touchdown underdog against a hometown rival. After a tough first-round game against No.2 Ohio State, Notre Dame finds its collective footing, boat-race Marshall, and once it’s over, hands the game ball over to the first-year head coach.

Instead, the Irish handed them their lunch. In the trenches. outside across the field. How does it taste?

No one saw this season going sideways so quickly. The team lost 26-21 in the Sun Belt Conference. Oops.

“We have to look at ourselves as individuals,” Freeman said. “We all have to look at ourselves, the head coach looking down and saying, ‘What can I do, what can we do to solve these problems that we’re having?’

How will the said problems be solved? how much time do you have There aren’t enough hours in the day to break it down. Freeman may not even know. He’d better figure it out. faster

After it reached the final, after the visitors danced on the field and Irish quarterback Tyler Buechner left with an injured shoulder, the Irish quietly stepped out of their locker room and through the north entrance of Notre Dame Stadium. There, only close friends and relatives seemed to be waiting. On the way, Marshal Khalan danced through the visitor’s gate and towards the loved ones, running behind Labourn. He flew up and fell down. He was stunned. Over an hour after it was over he was still in full freaky uniform.

You can do it after going 16 yards on 31 carries and scoring a touchdown while being the best back on the field. For those guys, it was a moment and a night they hoped/wished/dreamed would never end. They won at Notre Dame. For these Irish, the nightmare wasn’t over any time soon. Get them back, then get to work and figure out how to leave a season that had so much promise as recently as two weeks ago in pieces.

“We have to take a hard look at ourselves,” Freeman said.

In the first half, the team heard the screams of the home team Home opener They don’t like what they see.

Where is the team we thought we knew?

They cheated us. They cheated us all. Cheats? Convince us they aren’t. Tell us they’re better than the first Irish outfit to start 0-2 since 2011. That was Brian Kelly’s first year. You know the winningest coach in program history, Kelly. Have a good laugh at how his LSU reign started, sure, but he’s always won games like Saturday late in his time here. We took these games – and these victories – for granted.

Shame on these Irish, we’ve been listening and watching until August. We were told what great offseason workouts they had in June and July. What a great preseason camp they had those three weeks in August. What a great coaching staff. What a great vibe. Greatness surely awaits.

What a baloney.

We bought it. We bought everything. A new man takes charge, new heights to hit. Freeman hasn’t really been able to do anything — since he was named head coach in December. During winter and spring and summer everything he touched turned to gold. He has it. That’s all. Temperance, passion, presence, program.

Is Oklahoma State a loss? Pfft. Wait until Freeman puts his stamp on this program. Ohio State? Who wins in that environment? . Those losses are explainable. Not Saturday. Marshall was better in the game that Notre Dame should have been.

Now the hard part really begins. The spotlight gets really intense. Whispers and questions are going on. Uncertainty too. Freeman is the first coach in school history to start 0-3. In an instant, he was grouped with Bob Davie and Charlie Weiss and Gerry Faust, among those idolized as sentries outside the stadium gates. Freeman has plenty of time to settle in, but with every effort like Saturday’s, it’s less time for him to get there.

“It,” said Freeman, “starts with me.”

Fine. But when Freeman looks in the mirror, what does he see? What can he do?

“I have to be the leader,” he said. “I can’t sit here and point fingers at any one person. We have to be very strategic and honest.”

To be honest, this team is not that good. At any stage. At each stage.

Lose like the Irish lost on Saturday and there’s plenty of blame to go around. That position group. That assistant coach. That mentality. Where is the quarterback-led, high-powered offense that everyone who thinks they know something (really, nothing) about recruiting believes they should have in Buechner? Where is Tommy Reese, the offensive coordinator who seriously considered making the jump to the NFL, only to return to his alma mater in triumph? Reese was seen scrolling through Twitter with one hand and picking plays out of a hat with the other.

Where are all those difference makers on defense? The guys who had to stare down those drives late in the fourth quarter and deliver? Instead, a week after Notre Dame allowed Ohio State to go 95 yards on 14 plays, Marshall went 94 yards on 11 plays for the go-ahead (game-winning touchdown).

A strength and conditioning program that was supposed to own the Irish in the fourth quarter did just the opposite. They saw the cost. Even if they paid for it.

It’s a program that goes beyond what happened on Saturday, so it’s deeper. No matter the head coach, no matter the opponent, no matter the odds (great or small), Notre Dame, as the song says, conquers them all.

Instead, Marshall joined WDid the $#%&* just happen?? Losses list Connecticut and Navy and Tulsa.

Everything this Notre Dame program has done over the past five years — all those double-digit win seasons, trips to the national semifinals, all the talk of a slide toward irrelevance swept away — unfolded on Saturday’s 60 Minutes. It seems like a lifetime ago.

A national championship-caliber program? Please. How many more losses are coming? two? three? four? In two games spanning two weeks, Notre Dame went from national championship potential to national punching bag. Worse, the Irish should own it. That’s all. All the jokes and memes and GIFs floating around on social media. Shots are coming from every side.

They are all guaranteed.

When will Freeman’s first win come? After that, what then? What will the rest of the regular season hold? How does a team with no answers in the first two weeks find some? We settle for one. search There is no other option.

“Nobody wants to lose,” said tight end Michael Meyer, a slow burn at the post-game podium as his final season seemingly slipped away. “We have a long time.”

Long because there are at least 10 games left. And yet because what happened on Saturday could happen again. And again. After this, anything is possible with this program. These players. This is the head coach. Nothing is good.

The uncertainty is too great for a program that is drowning in it.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDIInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.