Who are the 7 members of Congress who broke with their party on the vote on the assault weapons ban?

WASHINGTON — The House passed a bill Friday that would ban assault weapons in the wake of a summer of deadly mass shootings that reignited calls for increased gun control. Although the measure passed largely along party lines, two Republicans and five Democrats broke votes with their parties. According to official statistics.

Republican representatives Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Chris Jacobs of New York voted in favor of the ban along with 215 of their Democratic colleagues.

There were five Democrats voting “no” on the bill, along with 208 Republicans. Representatives Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

Gonzalez spokesman James Rivera told USA Today that while Gonzalez supports other gun control measures, banning assault rifles doesn’t solve the problem.

“There are already millions of assault rifles in circulation in America, many of them used by gun owners responsible for hunting in South Texas,” Rivera said. “And banning some of those models will do nothing to reduce the overall risks. Our focus should be on keeping guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others.”

USA Today requested comment from the offices of six other members of Congress.

No vote is yet scheduled in the Senate on the assault weapons ban, though the measure is not expected to pass the chamber. At least 10 Republican senators would have to join all 50 Democrats to overcome a filibuster.

Assault weapons have been used in numerous mass shootings, including the killings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo this year; Parkland, Florida in 2018; Las Vegas in 2017; and Newtown, Conn. in 2012.

Contributed by: Catherine Swartz