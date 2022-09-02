New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: These are some of the ideas sent by the public to the World Health Organization seeking a new name for monkeypox.

Often disease names are chosen behind closed doors by a technical committee, but WHO this time decided to open the process to the public. After a slow start, dozens of submissions have now been made from a wide range of contributors, including academics, doctors and gay community activists.

They range from the technical (OPOXID-22, submitted by Harvard Medical School emergency physician Jeremy Faust) to the farcical (Poxy McPoxface) submitted by Andrew Yee, a reference to Boaty McBoatface – roughly the name of a British polar research vessel. vote on the choice).

Pressure is mounting for a new name for the disease, which critics say is misleading because monkeys are not the original animal host. A group of leading scientists wrote a position paper in June calling for a “neutral, non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing” name, fearing the name could be used in a racist manner.

Until this year, monkeypox had spread mainly to a group of countries in West and Central Africa.

“Finding a new name for monkeypox is very important because it is the best way to avoid creating any offense to an ethical group, a region, a country, an animal, etc.,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on Tuesday.

“The WHO is very concerned about this issue and we want to find a name that is not stigmatizing,” she added, without giving a timeline.

One of the most popular offerings so far is Mpox, presented by Samuel Miriello, director of men’s health company RÉZO, which is already using the name in its outreach campaigns in Montreal, Canada.

“When you remove the monkey images, people seem to quickly understand that the emergency needs to be taken seriously,” he told Reuters.

Another proposal, TRUMP-22, appeared to refer to former US President Donald Trump, who used the controversial term “Chinese virus” for the new coronavirus, although its author said it was a “toxic rash of unrecognized mysterious provenance in 2022”.

Submissions mocking the gay community were previously posted but later removed from the WHO site.

WHO has a mandate to assign new names to existing diseases under the International Classification of Diseases. It has already renamed monkeypox virus variants, or clades, from African regions to Roman numerals.

The WHO said it will decide between the proposals “according to their scientific validity, their acceptability, their articulation (and) whether they can be used in different languages”.

“I’m sure we won’t get a ridiculous name,” Chaib said.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 and named after the first animal to show symptoms. The WHO declared the current outbreak a public health emergency last month with more than 32,000 cases reported from 80 countries.