New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Whitney Houston’s brother Gary Houston on Tuesday at The Whitney E. Houston performed at the Legacy Foundation Gala in honor of his late sister.

The event took place at the Biltmore Ballroom Atlanta, Georgia Houston’s brother performed in front of Houston and his sister singing together. The incident happened on Houston’s 59th birthday.

Whitney E. The Houston Legacy Foundation launched in 2020.

Bobby Brown blames Whitney Houston’s addiction battle: ‘Most people don’t know what’s going on’

“Its mission is to inspire the youth, create positive opportunities and empower them to succeed beyond their expectations, thereby providing a lasting solution to their challenges and hopes to improve their lives in a positive way,” the late singer’s website said.

Some of Houston’s biggest hits include “I’ll Always Love You,” “I Got Nothing.” “I want to dance with anyone” and “How do I know.”

The The singer died tragically On February 11, 2012, when she was 48 years old, she drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

The event also featured a picture of the powerhouse singer and the Marc Bouwer gown she wore. Houston’s family members, including her niece Rhea Victoria Houston, were in attendance. Actor Chris Tucker and singer CeCe Winans also attended the gala.