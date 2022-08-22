New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave closing arguments Monday in a second attempt by the government to indict her on charges of conspiracy to incite a revolution in 2020.

After the nine-day trial, Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler repeatedly asked jurors to focus on what Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants on the group that summer.

“These defendants showed up outside a woman’s home in the middle of the night with night vision goggles and guns and planned to kidnap her,” Assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s quite enough, isn’t it?”

Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in April and acquitted two other men.

In the second trial, the jury listened to secretly recorded conversations and read violent social media posts. Two undercover agents and an informant testified for hours, explaining that the men had trained in Wisconsin and Michigan and had visited Elk Rapids to see Whitmer’s home and a nearby bridge.

“”Which governor is going to be hanged first for treason?” Kessler said, quoting Craft’s own words.

“Any governor would,” Kessler said. “By the end of June, he was telling people that the Michigan government was a target of opportunity, and God knows he wanted to execute the governor. He didn’t want to kidnap her. He wanted to do his own investigation and execute her.”

The ultimate goal: a second American revolution, “the so-called boogaloo,” the prosecutor said.

Croft, 46, from Bear, Delaware. Fox, 39, lives in the basement of a vacuum shop in the Grand Rapids area.

Whitmer, a Democrat, accused then-President Trump of fueling mistrust and anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists accused of conspiracy.

“The strongest witnesses in the whole case” were the defendants’ own words, Kessler told the jury.

Other key witnesses: Ty Garbin and Caleb Franks, who pleaded guilty, and Dan Chappell, an Army veteran who joined a Michigan paramilitary group and said he went to the FBI after hearing plans to kill police.

According to trial testimony, Fox and Kraft were angry about the COVID-19 restrictions and were generally disgusted by the government.

Defense lawyers, however, portrayed Fox and Kraft as “big talkers,” a phony, foul-mouthed, marijuana-smoking couple who spoke freely and couldn’t pull off anything so extraordinary as kidnapping a government official. They say FBI agents and informants have drawn their ire into their web.

“In America, the FBI should not create domestic terrorists so the FBI can arrest them,” Fox’s attorney Christopher Gibbons told the jury. “The FBI doesn’t have to create a conspiracy, so the FBI can have standing and claim interception.”

Gibbons said there was “excellent talk” from Fox and others about attacking Mackinac Island, getting helicopters and boats, and escaping through the St. Lawrence Seaway.

He said Fox was “alone, broke, homeless” in the basement of a vacuum store in the Grand Rapids area.

“He’s a really nice guy who cares about him, who wants to be his friend,” Gibbons said of Chappelle.

Kraft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, offered a similar assessment in a scathing attack on the FBI’s techniques. He reminded the jury that two other informants with recording devices were in the group but were not called as government witnesses, including a woman who shared a hotel room with Kraft and traveled with him from the East Coast.

“You don’t have to agree with Barry’s politics. I certainly don’t,” Blanchard said. “But we all have to agree that the principles of truth and justice are the foundation on which our country is built. The FBI told us the truth doesn’t matter to them. … You have the power to stop it. Today.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.