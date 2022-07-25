New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently vetoed $20 million in anti-abortion line items in the state budget that would have supported mothers and adoption campaigns, ripping pro-life pregnancy centers that have often been targeted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month as a “fake.” Health Clinics.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, signed into law Wednesday the final portion of the $76 billion state budget for fiscal year 2023, focusing investments in the economy, workforce, public health and public safety.

But she used her line-item veto to rescind about $20 million in funds for pro-life causes that were set aside by Republicans who control both chambers of the Michigan state legislature.

Her vetoes included $10 million for a marketing program promoting adoption over abortion, $3 million for organizations promoting “alternatives to childbirth and abortion,” and $100,000 earmarked for legal protections for people in state prisons against gender reassignment surgeries or treatments. .

Whitmer slams Trump for extremism after questioning threats from ‘pro-abortion rights group’

“Governor Whitmer has been clear that women and qualified medical providers should make health care decisions—not politicians,” the governor’s spokesman Bobby Leddy said in a statement obtained by the Michigan Advance. “Politicians in other states are rushing to ban abortion, even in cases of rape or obscenity. , Michigan should be a place that respects a woman’s ability to make her own medical decisions with her trusted health care provider.”

“The governor cannot support elements of the bill that send millions of taxpayer dollars to bogus health centers that willfully withhold information about women’s health, bodies and full reproductive freedom,” added Leddy, taking aim at pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.

They “frequently use deceptive advertising targeting low-income young women and women seeking abortion care, portraying themselves as comprehensive, licensed health care clinics that offer all options, and then lying to women about medical facts.”

In a statement regarding the new budget last week, state Rep. Lowell, a Republican who chairs the House Appropriations Committee. Thomas Albert, denying pro-life funding Whitmer’s vetoes “support only one option for women in crisis pregnancies — a deadly option. Abortion.”

Michigan’s largest health care system has made it clear that it offers abortions ‘when medically necessary.’

“It’s shocking that the governor and her left-wing political base are now so extreme that helping pregnant women who are considering adoption instead is now a bridge too far,” Albert said.

“As good as this budget is, it has to be better,” Albert said. “Whitmer has rejected more than $20 million to promote adoption and help women facing crisis pregnancies. To be clear – this funding is not about access to abortion. It’s about helping women in need and actually sustaining life, and I’m deeply disappointed that Governor Veto vetoed this aid. will do

After the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, abortion is legal in Michigan, a judge’s injunction in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood was challenging a long-defunct 1931 state law “unless necessary to preserve.” “Life.

Ever since Politico published a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, after the Supreme Court released its official decision in June, a pro-abortion extremist group known as Jane’s Revenge has targeted pro-life. Fertilization centers with arson attacks and vandalism. The DOJ later announced it was investigating the group’s calls to escalate violence amid protests from Republicans in Congress.

The sweeping budget signed by Whitmer puts $6 billion toward state and local roads, bridges and other transportation projects. It also puts about $2.6 billion toward public pension systems.

Whitmer highlighted plans to bring the state’s “rainy season fund” to $1.6 billion as a precaution against the recession. She pushed legislators to focus on innovation, health care and infrastructure that supports the needs of youth across the state, including the State Psychiatric Youth Facility and Cancer Research Facility at Wayne State University.

The governor also referenced the education budget she signed this month, which added $450 to per-pupil funding for K-12 schools, a nearly 5.2% increase. The $9,150 per student commitment is the largest amount in Michigan history, according to the state Department of Education.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.