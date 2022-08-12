type here...
CANADA Whitecaps reaction to misconduct allegations 'relevant' but investigation shallow:...
CANADA

Whitecaps reaction to misconduct allegations ‘relevant’ but investigation shallow: report

The report said that while the club acted “promptly” by hiring an experienced on-the-job investigator, there were problems with the investigation itself.

An independent investigation concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps’ response to allegations of misconduct by former women’s coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr. was serious and “proper”.

But a report prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP said that while the club acted “promptly” in hiring an experienced on-the-job investigator, there were problems with the investigation itself.

MLS hired a law firm in November to review how the Whitecaps handled sexual harassment allegations against Birarda in 2008 and Busby in 2011.

  • Former players want Vancouver Whitecaps investigation to include Canada Soccer
  • Former Whitecaps Coach Sentence Details Constant Communication With Victims That Turned Sexual

The report said the investigations were “superficial and not deep enough”. And it is concluded that some of the findings of the investigator “seemed overly generous” to Birard and Busby, despite evidence of their misconduct towards the players.

Birarda has also served as a coach for Canada’s under-20 women’s team, and a separate independent review published in late July concluded that Canada Soccer “wrongly responded” to allegations of sexual harassment involving him in 2008.

In February, Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation for sexual touching for crimes between 1988 and 2008. The sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue on September 2.

Busby is accused of forcing the former player to have sex in 2011, when he was the head coach of the Whitecaps women’s team. The accusation was not tested in court.

Busby denied the allegations.

Both coaches left the team following the allegations.

