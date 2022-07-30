New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tim Anderson headlined a tough night for the Chicago White Sox A seventh-inning ejection He appeared to punch the umpire after contesting a strike call.

Andersen and manager Tony La Russa got into a heated argument Friday night in a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics after a strike call appeared to be high.

Anderson told home plate umpire Nick Maherly how he felt, prompting the ejection. But what follows may result in a longer suspension Major League Baseball .

“I don’t think Tim cursed him or anything,” La Russa explained after the game. “If you don’t let a player be emotional, (and) you have a lot of robots here, it’s not going to be entertaining.

“That at-bat, I thought the pitches were questionable. He was upset,” he continued. “I think you’ve got to blitz the players until they cross a line. And that thing escalated before Tim did anything. He fired. That’s the way he plays. You’ve got to play that way.”

Maharli seemed so moved Anderson introduced with him during the verbal altercation, but La Russa saw it differently.

“I know I saw the umpire go a little too far, they’re taught not to do that,” La Russa said. “I don’t see any contact I know.”

Trailing 5-3 at the time, Chicago allowed two more runs and fell below .500 (49-50) for its second straight loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.