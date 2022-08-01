New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chicago White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson He received a three-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during Friday night’s 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

as in the suspension hold Anderson appealed the verdict He had two singles before Saturday’s game against Oakland.

Anderson was ejected in the seventh inning after arguing with home plate umpire Nick Maherly over a strike call. After being ejected from the game, Anderson approached the umpire and made contact with him.

White Sox’s Tim Anderson Bumps Umpire After Ejection: ‘I Didn’t See Any Contact That I Know Of’

Maherly felt Anderson had made contact with him during the verbal altercation, but manager Tony La Russa, who was fired for his involvement, saw it differently.

“I know I saw the umpire go a little too far, they’re taught not to do that,” he said at the time. “I don’t see any contact I know.”

La Russa echoed that sentiment after the suspension was announced.

“Did you see how the interaction went?” He said on Saturday. “As we see it, there is an argument that the umpire is not moving backwards, he is also moving forward.”

Anderson declined to address the suspension over the weekend, but it wasn’t his first run-in with the league office.

He missed the first two games of 2022 as punishment Make contact with the umpire During the bench clearing incident last September. He was also suspended for a game in April after making an obscene gesture towards fans, but that ban was overturned on appeal.

Anderson had one hit in Sunday’s game The White Sox won the series in three games Against the A’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.